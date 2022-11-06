Rishi Sunak faces Brexit challenge – News

In a recent YouGov poll, just 34% of respondents said Britain was right to leave the EU, while 54% said it was a mistake.

A Prime Minister’s entry tray is rarely light, but the one on Rishi Sunak’s desk is particularly formidable: energy crisis, cost of living, Ukraine, inflation, mountain of debt, health services crisis, to name a few. name just a few hot topics. These require immediate attention, but there is one element that has serious immediate and long-term implications: Brexit, which turned out to be a kind of guillotine that abruptly ended the terms of at least four Prime ministers since the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union. Union: David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. In many ways, the political jolts that rocked Westminster in 2022 and before can be traced to the Leave vote.

Brexit will be an act of self-harm, those opposed to leaving the EU have insisted, including David Cameron’s government which produced an official pre-referendum dossier with figures and charts to back up its position to stay in the block. But the leave vote did go ahead, and Brexit critics, dubbed the remorseers, have since been on their backs because expressing pro-EU views is seen as disrespecting the democratic outcome of the referendum.

But six years later, serious questions arise over exactly how Brexit is benefiting the UK. Several experts and think tanks have produced data which shows a drop in trade with the EU, the country losing around 4% of its GDP due to Brexit, the economy facing contraction, manufacturers unable to sell to the ‘EU and the growing bureaucracy of exports, among the negative effects.

Meanwhile, it has been a rollercoaster ride in public discourse, with new terms emerging: Get Brexit done (Johnson), Brexit means Brexit (May), and Make Brexit work (Keir Starmer) and cakeism (have the cake and eat it too), attributed to Johnson, who argued that the UK could enjoy all the benefits of the EU single market while leaving the EU. Themes ranged from Cameron seeking EU reform before 2016, instead of leaving it, to a soft Brexit that May tried to negotiate, to a hard and no compromise Brexit favored by Johnson, to what is seen as a fantasized Brexit from Truss.

The UK faced serious challenges even before the 2016 referendum, but the effects of Brexit are increasingly being felt as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. Recent data shows that on indicators such as trade, foreign direct investment and economic recovery, the UK economy has been hit harder than any other in the G7.

Given that Sunak is credited with economic gravity, there are demands that he cut unrealistic claims and promises made by Brexiteers about critics of the sunny highlands calling them outright lies and joining the single market of the EU and the customs union. The fact is that no amount of trade with the Commonwealth or the United States can compensate for the loss of access to the biggest market on Britain’s doorstep: the EU single market, which allows trade and movement of frictionless goods. Brexit has also had a negative impact on UK universities, with several EU faculty leaving or reluctant to join, UK-based experts excluded from major EU funding projects and a reduced number of EU students registering.

Sunak will have to deal with the inherent contradiction of the Brexit plan: claiming a more prosperous future by cutting himself off from the UK’s largest trading bloc. It has been claimed that the UK, as an EU member state, is being held back on its way to progress and prosperity by rules and regulations set in Brussels. But fact-checkers and experts have increasingly pointed out that EU regulations aren’t exactly holding the country back.

This Brexit built on lies cannot be undone, but the new Prime Minister has a chance to minimize the damage, writes Jrgen Maier, vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, one of the leading voices of business and civic leaders in the north of England. The Guardian. It is not a question of opening a debate on reintegration into the EU. This ship sailed some time ago. But there is a new possibility. The EU has extended an olive branch: to join a group of European countries that do not want to be part of the EU but want to benefit from its single market and its many collaborating bodies.

There are also indications that public opinion on Brexit is changing. In a recent YouGov poll, only 34% of respondents said Britain was right to leave the EU, while 54% said it was a mistake. There are also allegations that there is a conspiracy of silence across the political spectrum around the effects of Brexit.

There are already signs that Sunak would take a more realistic approach to the Brexit conundrum. For example, he is likely not to prioritize a bill pending in parliament that aims to disable by the end of 2023 more than 2,000 EU laws that are still applicable in the Kingdom. -United. He was told that a large number of employees should be deployed to revise each of the laws in all departments. Instead of 2023, Sunak could advance the sunset clause to 2026, which would be the tenth anniversary of the EU referendum.

A more immediate sub-crisis that Sunak faces is the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the EU Withdrawal Agreement signed by the Johnson government but has proven unsolvable, counting given Northern Ireland’s unique geographical and political location: it is part of the island of Ireland, next to Ireland (an EU member state), but under the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom , which has implications for checks on the movement of goods from Britain to Northern Ireland, as the UK is now a third country, outside the EU. There is no land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, and there are several stakeholders in line: Ireland, the Northern Ireland Assembly, the EU, the Kingdom United States, as well as the interests of the United States.

An interesting secondary light in December would be two Indian-born prime ministers trying to resolve the dispute: Sunak and Leo Varadkar, who will take over as Irish prime minister under a power-sharing deal between the partners in the ruling coalition.

There has been a slow but sure drumbeat in recent months over the adverse effects of Brexit. Lists have emerged of 10 reasons why Brexit was disastrous, while the Johnson government in January published a booklet on The Benefits of Brexit: How the UK benefits from leaving the EU. Fact checkers were quick to point out that some of the benefits listed could have been achieved without leaving the EU, and most would occur at some point in the future, if at all. As Brexiteer David Davis admitted some time ago, Britons may have to wait a decade to see any significant benefits from Brexit.

Meanwhile, no one is willing to bet on how many prime ministerial terms could be cut short for reasons that date back to Brexit.

– The author is a seasoned journalist based in London