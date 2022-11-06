Gujarat Assembly Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The prime minister said he was getting reports that the BJP would win a poll in Gujarat by a record margin.

Nana Pondha (Guj):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the forces that have indulged in spreading hatred and vilifying Gujarat will again be swept out of the state in next month’s Assembly polls, which he said. said the BJP would win by a record margin.

During a visit to Gujarat, a ballot-related event, Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Valsad district and later attended a mass wedding ceremony held in the town of Bhavnagar.

Addressing his first campaign rally in his home state after the election schedule was announced, Prime Minister Modi came up with a new slogan in Gujarati – “Aa Gujarat, mai banavyu chhe” (I made this Gujarat ), and also made people sing. several times during his 25-minute speech.

“Those divisive forces who indulged in spreading hatred, those who attempted to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat never accept those who spread hatred.

“Anyone who tried to defame and insult Gujarat in the past has been annihilated from Gujarat by the people. In this election too, such people will suffer the same fate,” Prime Minister said during election campaign launch of the Bharatiya Janata party from the tribes. dominated the village of Nana Pondha at Kaprada taluka in Valsad district.

Without taking names, Prime Minister Modi said people in Gujarat have identified a “gang” working against Gujarat that is still trying to defame the state.

He added that although these people have tried very hard over the past two decades, the people of Gujarat have never believed them.

“Those who try to defame Gujarat are surprised that the people of Gujarat do not believe their false propaganda. It is because the people of this state have made Gujarat hard work and they will never allow anyone to harm their state,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said he was getting reports that the BJP would win the Gujarat elections by a record margin.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will resume on December 8.

Sitting in Delhi, I get reports that BJP will win Gujarat by record margin this time. I came here to beat my old records. I have told Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give you as much time as possible (to campaign), said Prime Minister Modi, who had served as Chief Minister of the state before becoming Prime Minister for the first times in 2014.

The BJP’s peak performance in Gujarat came in the December 2002 elections under Prime Minister Modi, when the party won 127 of the total 182 seats.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP’s tally fell to 99 while Congress improved on its previous tally of 16 to win 77 seats.

Prime Minister Modi also asked people to remember that it was “Kamal” (BJP’s poll symbol lotus) who brought prosperity to the region and it is like the BJP candidate.

“Every Gujarati, be it an adivasi or a fisherman, be it a villager or a city dweller, is full of confidence today. That is why every Gujarati says ‘I made this Gujarat’. People have built this state with their hard work,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He added, “As every Gujarati is full of confidence, that is the reason why every Gujarat speaks the voice of inner soul. Every sound comes from the heart of Gujarat (saying) ‘I made this Gujarat’ “.

In the evening, the Prime Minister attended a mass wedding ceremony held in the town of Bhavnagar and asked the couples to contribute to the society’s cause.

No less than 551 girls whose fathers had died got married during the mega event.

“Gujarat has gradually adopted this practice of mass weddings. Earlier people used to borrow money to throw a big party just to show off. mass,” Prime Minister Modi said. .

The Prime Minister urged the newlyweds to contribute to society in any way they can, such as stopping food waste and separating dry waste from biodegradable kitchen waste.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)