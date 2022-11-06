Donald Trump predicts the destruction of the Americas”





LATROBE, Pa. Former President Donald Trump predicts America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive election wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, warn that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.

Three of the six living presidents delivered dire closing messages Saturday on the Pennsylvania battleground ahead of the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections, but their words echoed across the country as millions of Americans voted to decide the balance of power in Washington and major state capitals. . Polls across America close on Tuesday, but more than 39 million people have already voted.

On Sunday, Biden was due to campaign in suburban New York, while Trump headed to Florida.

“If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then on Tuesday you have to vote Republican in a giant red wave,” Trump told thousands of cheering supporters as he campaigned out west on Saturday. of Pennsylvania, describing the United States as “a country in decline”.

Earlier in the day, Biden shared the stage with former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia, with the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office. In neighboring New York City, even former President Bill Clinton, largely absent from national politics in recent years, was defending his party.

“Sulking and moping is not an option,” Obama charged. “Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t go back 50 years.”

Not everyone, it seems, had received a message by the start of the weekend.

Even before arriving in Pennsylvania, Biden was facing yet another political mess after upsetting some members of his party for promoting plans to shut down fossil fuel power plants in favor of green energy. While he made the comments in California the day before, the fossil fuel industry is a major employer in Pennsylvania.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the president owes coal workers across the country an apology. He called Biden’s comments “offensive and disgusting.”

Trump lashed out at the riff in western Pennsylvania, accusing Biden “of taking over the war on coal, your coal.”

The White House said Biden’s words were “twisted to suggest meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if whoever heard these remarks was offended by it” and that he “commented on a fact of economy and technology”.

Democrats are deeply concerned about their narrow House and Senate majorities as voters grow wary of Biden’s leadership amid soaring inflation, problems with crime and widespread pessimism about the direction of the country. History suggests that the Democrats, as the ruling party, will suffer significant midterm losses.

Trump glanced toward Florida while campaigning in Pennsylvania, slapping the state’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. After posting recent presidential poll results on the big screens, Trump called DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP rival, “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Trump’s weekend trips were part of a belated blitz that will also take him to Ohio. He hopes a strong performance by the GOP on Tuesday will give momentum to the 2024 race he is expected to launch in the days or weeks after the polls close.

Repeatedly on Saturday, Trump falsely claimed he lost the 2020 election solely because Democrats cheated, while raising the possibility of voter fraud next week. In part because of such rhetoric, federal intelligence agencies have warned of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists in the coming days.

“Everyone, I promise you, in the very, very, very short period of time, you’re going to be happy,” Trump said of another White House bid. “But first we have to win a historic victory for Republicans on November 8.”

Biden’s speech in Pennsylvania was largely the same he’s been delivering for weeks, highlighting his key legislative achievements, while warning that abortion rights, voting rights, Social Security and the Medicare were at risk if Republicans took control of Congress.

The president pointed to the inflation-reduction action, passed by the Democratic-led Congress in August, which includes several health care provisions popular among the elderly and less affluent, including a cap on $2,000 on out-of-pocket medical expenses and a $35 reimbursement. monthly limit per insulin prescription. The new law also requires companies that raise prices faster than overall inflation to pay a rebate to Medicare.

But with a larger and more energetic following in his home country, Biden’s energy seemed heightened.

“We must reaffirm the values ​​that have long defined us,” Biden said of threats to democracy. “We are good people. I know that.”

He added: “Get out and vote!”

Story by Steve Peoples, Aamer Madhani and Marc Levy.

