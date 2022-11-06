Protests erupt after medical chief arrested in Turkey – The Organization for World Peace





On October 26, 2022, Turkish state media reported that the head of the Turkish medical association, Sebnem Korur Fincanci, had been arrested for demanding an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. According to international media reports, including the BBC, Fincanci’s demands for an independent investigation stem from video material that media close to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group released two weeks ago. Based on the images she had seen, Fincanci believed that toxic gases affecting the nervous system had been used. The PKK has identified 17 of its members who were recently killed by such weapons in northern Iraq. Fincancis’ detention sparked protests in several Turkish cities. According to Balkan Insight, last week Istanbul police arrested 57 people protesting Fincanci’s arrest. Reuters describes that Turkish authorities have strongly denied that the Turkish military used chemical weapons and rejected offers to carry out an independent investigation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the footage emerged that the Turkish Armed Forces had never used chemical weapons and that legal action would be taken against those making such allegations. The Ministry of Defense also denied that the Turkish military used such weapons which are prohibited by international law. According to the Turkish prosecutor, Fincanci is suspected of spreading terrorist propaganda and insulting the Turkish nation. Human rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and international medical associations have condemned the arrest and called for Fincanci’s immediate release. Emma Sinclair-Webb of Human Rights Watch described Fincanci as the latest human rights defender in Turkey to be imprisoned based on bogus investigations against her for spreading terrorist propaganda. The use of chemical weapons in warfare is prohibited by the 1925 Geneva Protocol, which is precisely why such allegations should always be thoroughly investigated, especially given the Kurdish-Kurdish conflict. Turkish government which only escalated after 2015. Moreover, by categorically denying the possibility of carrying out an independent investigation into such allegations, the Turkish government is in fact contributing to a growing sense of mistrust towards of the Turkish state. The PKK and Turkey have been in conflict since 1984, when the PKK led an insurgency against the Turkish state for greater autonomy with the ultimate goal of establishing an independent Kurdish state. Turkey, the United States and the European Union have designated the PKK as a terrorist organization. The Turkish army aims to dislodge the PKK in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq where the organization is currently active. Francesco Siccardi writing for Foreign Policy describes that there is currently a lot of dissatisfaction with the Erdogan government in Turkey, mainly due to the economic crises. He argues that Erdogan’s goal ahead of the 2023 general election may be to divert the attention of Turkish citizens from domestic issues to foreign policy. The Turkish government, during President Erdogan’s tenure, has been criticized by human rights groups for its authoritarian style of governance, including limiting media freedom and suppressing democratic debate by abusing criminal charges and detention against individuals he wants to silence. Sebnem Korur Fincanci is a recognized specialist in forensic medicine and a human rights activist. She is actually a former head of the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey. Fincanci and the Turkish medical association have also been critical of the Turkish government’s handling of the Covid pandemic in Turkey, which the medical association says is another reason authorities want Fincanci to be silenced. The first step to resolving the situation peacefully and democratically would be to release Fincanci and support free media and open discussion of the allegations that have been made. The Turkish government should allow an independent investigation into the use or non-use of chemical weapons. However, President Erdogan is unlikely to allow such an investigation to take place during his tenure. As Human Rights Watch speculates, as the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections approach, Turkey’s authoritarian policies will most likely remain the same to help Erdogan and his party win the election and stay in power.

