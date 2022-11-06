King Charles reacted with torrents of profanity to Donald Trump’s comments about Kate Middleton, book says





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

A new book claims King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry were said to have been so unhappy with former President Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton that they unleashed torrents of profanity.

Earlier this week, Newsweek reported excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersens’ upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, due out in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what happened within the Royal Family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.

In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photos of her topless sunbathing were published in French publication Closer.

Kate Middleton is awesome but she shouldn’t be sunbathing nude, only she to blame, Mr Trump tweeted at the time. Who wouldn’t take a picture of Kate and make a lot of money if she sunbathes naked. Go Kate!

Mr Andersen wrote in his book that at the time Kate’s criticism of Trump led to what a Clarence House butler called torrents of profanity from Prince Charles and his sons . He also alleged that this was not the first time the royal family had openly expressed their anger towards Mr Trump.

Before the 2012 incident, Mr Andersen explained that Mr Trump’s comments about Princess Diana were also not well received by the royal family.

It didn’t help that Trump aggressively pursued Princess Diana after her divorce petitions were turned down and later claimed on a radio show that he could have nailed her if I wanted to, but only if she had passed an HIV test, Andersen wrote.

Years later, in 2017, the royal family also reportedly tried to discourage a planned visit by Mr Trump to the UK. Mr Andersens’ book claims King Charles and his two sons burned the phone lines between Clarence House and Kensington Palace, with the three princes agreeing to work behind the scenes to discourage Trump’s visit.

Throughout 2017 and into 2018, Britons seemed almost as enthralled with tweet-invading Trump as their American cousins. The royal family was no exception, Mr Andersen wrote. At every opportunity, including Prince Harry’s wedding reception, Charles pulled aside his wealthy and influential American friends and gently pushed them for information. It was important that he didn’t push too hard or too far; some of his charity donors, including those with the deepest pockets, were Trump supporters.

The excerpt continues: Yet when he listened attentively, Charles repeatedly asked how likely President Trump was to be impeached. Trump seems detached from reality, doesn’t he? he asked a former Washington official who now ran a major US conglomerate. What a horrible, horrible man.

A spokesperson for the royal family declined the Independents’ request for comment on the books’ claims.

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump’s representatives for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/politics/trump-kate-middleton-king-charles-prince-william-b2218572.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos