Assassination attempt on Imran Khan





The attempted assassination of PTI leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is highly condemnable. It is the job of investigators to prove who is behind this and why; and if not he was a lone wolf in search of personal satisfaction and redemption. The logic is tempting but the facts speak otherwise; and this assassination attempt and the way the media treats it re-emphasizes my belief in how we as a nation are lacking in its ways and relates to the important element of objectivity and as as a nation, let us thrive on subjectivism. The entire media in Pakistan is a twisted master of facts and relishes in the relentless efforts of the spin-docs employed to give conspiracy theories their preferred spin and so any issue instead of being resolved becomes more and more complicated. That wouldn’t happen if we had a fair and well-functioning political system, but that’s not the case either.

Many are interested in the immediate withdrawal of Imran Khan from the political scene and if this assassination attempt were to fulfill this ambition, no one will ever reveal their role in it. Imran Khan as a leader demonstrates many qualities, but the three qualities that literally set him apart from all his political rivals are reason, passion and determination. I am not saying that his political adversaries and competitors are unreasonable; they are, that’s why they survive. The sane survive but the passionate live – and that’s Imran Khan for you. He captured the imagination of a vast majority of the people of Pakistan and he lives in their hearts and minds. Through his words and actions, Imran Khan evoked political themes that captured people’s imaginations, including: the battle against the status quo system, the end of dynastic politics, the elimination of corruption, the concern of the poor and disadvantaged and the reconstruction of the state as a modern state. , democratic welfare state. What’s wrong with that? A leader’s undertakings come first, achievements second, and his popularity comes last.

The history of Pakistani politics is the history of politicians who turned to justice, the United States and the military to prolong their hold on power and seek political salvation. The judiciary has always acted as an enabler, the United States as a manipulator and the military always as an ultimately catalyst, says Mirza Aslam Beg, Pakistan’s former army chief. This story is disputed by Imran Khan and he wants to rewrite this story and that is why he is seen as a great danger to what Stephen Cohen in his book, The Idea of ​​Pakistan (published in 2004), describes as five – step dance: “First the army warns what it considers to be something done by incompetent and insane civilians. Second, a crisis leads to military intervention, which is followed by the third stage {to} redress Pakistan, often by introducing major constitutional changes. Fourth, the military, faced with growing civilian discontent, “allows” civilians to resume their duties, and fifth, the military reasserts itself behind the facade of civilian government.

After seeing the conduct of politics over the past six months or so in this country, one can easily say that there is not much missing in Pakistan except the state, and it is for this reason that someone one must restore the state. A state that must first be accountable to its people before it is accountable to the outside world. Who will perform this sacred duty of restoring the state? It cannot and should not be the military. It must be a political leader. Edmund Burke, an Irish-British statesman and philosopher and Member of Parliament between 1766 and 1794 in the House of Commons of Great Britain, defined society as “a partnership…between those who are living, those who are dead, and those to be born. I would like to make a mention of the former military dictators of Pakistan and suggest why this partnership of society between the dead, the living and the born has been negatively affected by their rule.

In 1969 when Pakistan’s first military dictator President Ayyub Khan resigned he did not transfer his powers to the Speaker of the Assembly as required by the 1962 constitution. This gave us another military dictator , President Yahya Khan, for his 33 months of eventful reign during which we lost half of our country. General Zia changed the constitution to his liking and endowed this nation with religious ideology and religious extremism. The fourth dictator, President Pervez Musharraf, made many mistakes, but worst of all was giving the NRO to discredited politicians and laying the foundation for our current political situation.

This is the life that the people of Pakistan admire. Today’s leaders – both civilian and military – bear this enormous burden on their shoulders to restore the state as it should be and as it should be. The current conflict of interest is that the government derives its legitimacy from the constitution and parliament, but the deposed leader Imran Khan derives his legitimacy from the people and sees himself as popularly mandated and fueled by them to rebuild the state.

The latest assassination attempt on him opened up this conflict of interest, which clearly means someone will have to give in. Either way, Pakistan is paying a huge price for this standoff – the current government continues to cling to power and Imran Khan does not back down and continue his protests. It can get very ugly.

The beliefs of the government no longer support its leadership. The government, no matter how hard it tries, cannot fake reality and Imran Khan is doing everything to create political reality by sheer force of the will of the people. The government is becoming very unpopular and so there is no value in its continuity. The government must answer the most relevant question of the moment: what is the price paid by Pakistan to retain power?

Due to the heightened resentment of the people, further protests and demonstrations are likely to follow and the only solution today is for the government to read the mood of the people and call for a snap election.

Published in The Express Tribune, November 6, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2384837/assassination-attempt-on-imran-khan

