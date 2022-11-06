Trump rallies behind Mastriano and Oz ahead of Pennsylvania election





Former President Donald Trump supported Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Mastriano in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, located in the western part of the state, during an evening rally, returning attacks on Democrats.

There is only one choice to end this madness, and it is madness, Trump said. If you support America’s decline and fall, then you must vote for the radical left democrats. If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave.

The rally opposed one hosted by Joe Biden and Barack Obama in Philadelphia for Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, marking some of the latest campaign events in a state where the Senate race has tightened significantly and is key to determining which party takes control, and the dueling events also point to a prelude to a potential 2024 rematch in the state between Biden and Trump.

Trump hinted at a potential White House offer again in his rally speech, a day after Axios announced he and his team were considering November 14 as a possible launch day for his 2024 campaign.

LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Republican gubernatorial candidate of Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano shakes hands with former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Trump organized the rally of Republican candidates from Pennsylvania, including Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz and Mastriano ahead of the state's November 8 midterm elections. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) At one point, Trump showed rally goers a recent poll of potential 2024 Republicans that showed him at the top of the list, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), whom Trump called Ron DeSanctimonious.

In 2024, more importantly, we will take back our magnificent, oh, so beautiful, White House, Trump said. We’ll be picking it up again and you’ll be hearing about it very soon.

His tease of another presidential bid came as he railed against Democrats on immigration, inflation and foreign policy, repeatedly calling them radicals while he also described Republicans in name only as unpatriotic.

Together we stand against some of the most threatening forces, entrenched interests and vicious adversaries our people have ever seen, we have never seen anything quite like what is happening today, Trump said. Despite great danger from outside, our greatest threat remains the sick, sinister, and evil people inside our country.

