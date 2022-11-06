Politics
UN climate conference hopes to deliver on promises but expectations for COP27 are low
A year ago, the eyes of the world were on Glasgow, Scotland, for what had been touted as the “last best chance” to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius: the United Nations climate change conference. climate change, COP26.
The United Nations Climate Conference or COP is the largest United Nations conference held outside of its headquarters in New York, and the primary means by which countries move forward in coordinated global action on climate change.
Ahead of the meeting, there were months of high-level talks between the world’s most powerful leaders, including then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden.
This year, although the climate crisis continues unabated, things are a little more subdued.
Representatives from almost every country in the world gathered this time in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, but among them are fewer world leaders. And they will bring fewer new big promises.
Let’s take a look at what we’ll see at this year’s COP and why it’s different.
Ambition versus implementation
While last year’s COP aimed to set high ambitions for action on climate change, this year’s COP focuses more on delivering on those ambitions. Egypt even used the slogan “Together for Implementation” for the conference.
“It can’t always be announcements,” said University of Melbourne climate leadership expert Linh Do.
“It also has to be about the work that is happening and the details of the policy.”
She said this COP will focus on “the details and the inner workings of how we will actually implement all of these plans.”
Richie Merzian, a former Australian government climate negotiator now at the Australia Institute, said that means figuring out how to measure countries’ progress and how to pay for needed changes.
He warned there could be disappointing results.
“A lot of times after a big high-level executive-level meeting, you have a bit of buyer’s remorse, when people take that high-level ambition and try to implement it and see how bad it can be. difficult,” Merzian said.
Global crises reduce expectations
This buyer’s remorse could be exacerbated by the new context in which countries currently find themselves.
“I think a lot of people thought we were in the post-COVID era, but actually there were a lot of other crises that the world had to face and endure,” Ms Do said.
Some of these crises are climate-related, such as the devastating floods in India, but because they require immediate recovery work, the broader discussion of climate change has taken a back seat, Ms Do said.
A war in Europe, a global energy crisis and growing tensions between the world’s two biggest emitters, China and the United States, mean that progress could be difficult.
US-China tension has made cooperative leadership of the world’s two biggest emitters difficult, and the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis have made the climate crisis a less pressing concern for some leaders, according to Ms. Do.
“Soat this COP, if we can just salvage what was agreed last year and sort out a little more detail, that would be a real success,” Mr Merzian said.
Pay the transition
The host country, Egypt, negotiates at the COPs in a bloc alongside other African countries and these countries have a strong focus on so-called “climate finance”: finding the money for the developing world makes the necessary transition away from fossil fuels.
“[Egypt] wants to ensure that there is sufficient financial support to help African countries switch to renewable energy and also to deal with those inevitable impacts of floods, droughts, fires, rising sea,” Mr. Merzian said.
The key to this will be to develop a new target for how much money should be provided by the developed world.
Currently, developed countries have pledged to provide US$100 billion (over $150 billion) each year between 2020 and 2025.
Now a new, bigger goal will be sought for the following years.
“You’re going to see more pressure to provide more resources to these countries to deal with the impacts and to help with their transition,” Merzian said.
A whole new Australia
But amid reduced expectations, Australia arrives at the conference with a new government, more ambitious emissions targets and a stronger focus on transitioning to a low-carbon economy.
And on top of that, the Labor Party has pledged to bid to host a COP in Australia, which Mr Merzian said would be about the same size as the Commonwealth games.
“In order to ensure that Australia needs to have the support of other Western countries and they want to host in partnership with the Pacific,” he said.
Merzian said Australia was improving its reputation on the world stage, but might need to do more to win support to host a COP.
Australia has now signed a Global Methane Pledge to cut methane, a potent short-lived greenhouse gas, by 30%, which the previous government had refused.
Mr Merzian said Australia’s reputation as a blocker of the international climate action movement would be reversed and Australia would likely try to be a helpful “honest broker” in negotiations.
But he said the countries we cooperate with, particularly in the Pacific, want to see Australia move away from coal and gas “and certainly stop new coal and gas projects”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-07/cop27-climate-change-conference-implementing-promises-made/101607018
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UN climate conference hopes to deliver on promises but expectations for COP27 are low
- Kim Kardashian gets edgy in Balenciaga dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala – WWD
- Yash calls the idea that southern movies are hot and Bollywood endings ‘bulls**t’: ‘Let’s burn the woods’
- Trump rallies behind Mastriano and Oz ahead of Pennsylvania election
- Singer Aaron Carter recalled by his brother, others
- Colorado State soccer team misses opportunity to upset San Jose State
- Did you feel them? Earthquakes reported in New Hampshire, Massachusetts over the weekend – Boston 25 News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu invited to attend Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centenary party | India News
- From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, a brief history of leading Bollywood ladies and motherhood
- Four cute new tenants arrive at the Boulevard in time for Christmas
- Why did China’s zero-Covid policy lead to workers fleeing an iPhone factory? – BBC News
- Scholz: Xi opposes nuclear weapons in Ukraine, reason enough to visit China