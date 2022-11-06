UN climate conference hopes to deliver on promises but expectations for COP27 are low

A year ago, the eyes of the world were on Glasgow, Scotland, for what had been touted as the “last best chance” to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius: the United Nations climate change conference. climate change, COP26.

The United Nations Climate Conference or COP is the largest United Nations conference held outside of its headquarters in New York, and the primary means by which countries move forward in coordinated global action on climate change.

Ahead of the meeting, there were months of high-level talks between the world’s most powerful leaders, including then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden.

This year, although the climate crisis continues unabated, things are a little more subdued.

Representatives from almost every country in the world gathered this time in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, but among them are fewer world leaders. And they will bring fewer new big promises.

Let’s take a look at what we’ll see at this year’s COP and why it’s different.

Ambition versus implementation

While last year’s COP aimed to set high ambitions for action on climate change, this year’s COP focuses more on delivering on those ambitions. Egypt even used the slogan “Together for Implementation” for the conference.

“It can’t always be announcements,” said University of Melbourne climate leadership expert Linh Do.

“It also has to be about the work that is happening and the details of the policy.”

She said this COP will focus on “the details and the inner workings of how we will actually implement all of these plans.”

Richie Merzian, a former Australian government climate negotiator now at the Australia Institute, said that means figuring out how to measure countries’ progress and how to pay for needed changes.

He warned there could be disappointing results.

“A lot of times after a big high-level executive-level meeting, you have a bit of buyer’s remorse, when people take that high-level ambition and try to implement it and see how bad it can be. difficult,” Merzian said.

Global crises reduce expectations

This buyer’s remorse could be exacerbated by the new context in which countries currently find themselves.

“I think a lot of people thought we were in the post-COVID era, but actually there were a lot of other crises that the world had to face and endure,” Ms Do said.

Multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, have added to the difficulty of dealing with global warming. ( AP:Vadim Ghirda )

Some of these crises are climate-related, such as the devastating floods in India, but because they require immediate recovery work, the broader discussion of climate change has taken a back seat, Ms Do said.

A war in Europe, a global energy crisis and growing tensions between the world’s two biggest emitters, China and the United States, mean that progress could be difficult.

US-China tension has made cooperative leadership of the world’s two biggest emitters difficult, and the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis have made the climate crisis a less pressing concern for some leaders, according to Ms. Do.

“Soat this COP, if we can just salvage what was agreed last year and sort out a little more detail, that would be a real success,” Mr Merzian said.

Pay the transition

The host country, Egypt, negotiates at the COPs in a bloc alongside other African countries and these countries have a strong focus on so-called “climate finance”: finding the money for the developing world makes the necessary transition away from fossil fuels.

“[Egypt] wants to ensure that there is sufficient financial support to help African countries switch to renewable energy and also to deal with those inevitable impacts of floods, droughts, fires, rising sea,” Mr. Merzian said.

The key to this will be to develop a new target for how much money should be provided by the developed world.

Currently, developed countries have pledged to provide US$100 billion (over $150 billion) each year between 2020 and 2025.

Now a new, bigger goal will be sought for the following years.

“You’re going to see more pressure to provide more resources to these countries to deal with the impacts and to help with their transition,” Merzian said.

A whole new Australia

But amid reduced expectations, Australia arrives at the conference with a new government, more ambitious emissions targets and a stronger focus on transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

And on top of that, the Labor Party has pledged to bid to host a COP in Australia, which Mr Merzian said would be about the same size as the Commonwealth games.

Pacific island nations such as Tuvalu want to see more climate action from Australia. ( Reuters: Tuvalu Ministry of Justice, Communications and Foreign Affairs )

“In order to ensure that Australia needs to have the support of other Western countries and they want to host in partnership with the Pacific,” he said.

Merzian said Australia was improving its reputation on the world stage, but might need to do more to win support to host a COP.

Australia has now signed a Global Methane Pledge to cut methane, a potent short-lived greenhouse gas, by 30%, which the previous government had refused.

Mr Merzian said Australia’s reputation as a blocker of the international climate action movement would be reversed and Australia would likely try to be a helpful “honest broker” in negotiations.

But he said the countries we cooperate with, particularly in the Pacific, want to see Australia move away from coal and gas “and certainly stop new coal and gas projects”.