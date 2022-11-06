Politics
You want to break all previous records in Gujarat, PM Modi says at campaign rally | Latest India News
The people of Gujarat have once again decided to elect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and they have decided to break all previous records, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, launching his election campaign from the Kaprada’s Adivasi belt with a new slogan, Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che (We made this Gujarat).
Elections in the BJP-ruled state will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, with vote counting taking place on December 8. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and Modi said not only in the country but in the world, it would be rare for a political party to serve the people for so long.
My ABCD starts with A for Adivasi. I started my election campaign in Gujarat by taking the blessing of my Adivasi brothers and sisters. The people of Gujarat again decided to elect the BJP. Not only that, they decided to break all previous records, Modi told a huge rally.
Sitting in Delhi, I get the entries that BJP will win by record margin this time in Gujarat. In this election, I have told Gujarat BJP that I am available for as long as needed. And this time, I want to break all my previous records. Bhupendra’s (Patel) record should be bigger than mine and I want to work towards it, he added.
In the 2002 elections in Gujarat, the BJP led by Chief Minister Modi won 127 seats out of a total of 182, which is the highest party so far in the state. The state’s all-time record is 149 congressional seats, won in the mid-1980s under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.
Gujarat’s Saffron Party led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has 111 MPs after 14 Congress MPs switched sides and joined the BJP. In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182 and the Congress won 77.
There were communal riots, everything stopped for whole days, people had to shut down their businesses for whole days. The people of Gujarat came together and brought this state to where it is today. Today, Gujarat is developing at a rapid pace and offers plenty of opportunities for everyone. If you look within, from deep within you a voice will sound that will say, Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che. I want you all to raise your hands and say this, the Prime Minister told the crowd who responded with the same slogan.
Talking about how Gujarat changed its destiny in two decades, Prime Minister Modi said that when the world thought it would take decades for Gujarat to recover, the people of Gujarat overthrew the state and made of Gujarat a development hub.
Modi said that the forces that have been indulging in spreading hatred and defamation of Gujarat will be driven out of the state in the next assembly elections. He said that due to the divisive policies of Congress, the poor and backward have never had their basic needs met. Prime Minister Modi said that more than two decades ago Gujarat was impoverished and lacked opportunities for young people, but that has completely changed in these two decades.
Prime Minister Modi further added that Gujarat today is developing at a rapid pace and offers many opportunities for all, and to continue this development, the people must continue to support the BJP.
He said that at a time when many people are promoting dynastic politics, his party is promoting as many new faces as possible.
This election is not being fought by Bhupendra or Narendra, the people of Gujarat are fighting this election, he said.
The Prime Minister also said that the school dropout rate among girls in Gujarat used to be very high and has come down significantly over the past two decades.
Many girls used to drop out of school early. We went from village to village and begged them to send their daughters to school. As a result, the school dropout rate of girls has decreased and they are pursuing higher education in various fields and progressing, he said.
The Prime Minister also attended a mass wedding in Bhavnagar called Papa Ni Pari Lagnotsav 2022 where over 500 orphaned women were married in a public event.
The elections in Gujarat are expected to be a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has gained popularity in the state with its election promises like free electricity.
The Gujarat Congress said on Sunday that it had listed 20 points regarding the failures of the BJP government over the past two and a half decades and would publicize them during its campaign. From the commercialization of education, inflation, rising unemployment and rising state debt, we will highlight how the BJP has misgoverned over the past 27 years, Congress said in a statement.
