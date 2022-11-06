President Jokowi becomes a special role model for national leaders





JAKARTA, investor.id – The General Chairman (Ketum) of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Association of Sons and Daughters of the Army Family (Hipakad), Hariara Tambunan, said that President Joko Widodo, as the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, could be role model of national leader which is rather particular. “Pak Jokowi is an example of an Indonesian son who has done a lot for the good of his people. The fundamental change in economic inequality due to the infrastructure disparities of the previous era, he managed to achieve it. Even his many works and achievements are recognized internationally,” Hariara who is also known to several senior Golkar DKI Jakarta politicians said in a written statement in Jakarta on Sunday (6/11/2022). Hariara quoted the statement of Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (LBP) who said that many major countries have asked President Joko Widodo for help regarding world peace. “In fact,” General Luhut said, “Mr. President Jokowi was just a carpenter. Therefore, Mr. Luhut reminded this nation never to underestimate other people who are not from racial backgrounds. or elite lines,” Hariara said. He really believes in the TNI AD coach as Luhut is a figure Jokowi places great trust in and the relationship between the two national figures has been going on for a very long time. Long before Jokowi became President of the Republic of Indonesia. “So if Mr. Luhut said that Mr. Jokowi had been solicited by the countries that we saw as super big, it would not be a lie. They sent their emissaries to Mr. Luhut. So yes, in conclusion, Mr. Luhut is the president’s living witness,” Hariara said. In fact, Hariara said, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries was tasked with organizing it so that Jokowi could meet the wishes of large countries that were not called Luhut. Golkar Party DPP deputy thinks many countries will ask Jokowi for help. “At the G20 later, I think there will be a lot of people asking for President Jokowi’s help, and now it’s happening, for world peace,” he said. . On this occasion, Hariara recalled the meaning of the Youth Pledge, which is to teach the values ​​of national unity. The Youth Pledge is a form of commitment of the sons and daughters of the nation to fight for the unity and integrity of Indonesia. Then in November, he continued, the people of Indonesia also commemorate Heroes’ Day as part of a reflection to remember the services of heroes who brought Indonesia’s independence from colonialism by others. nations and homeland is maintained with the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. , which is the spirit of this nation’s struggle to stay strong, strong, great and victorious. “Legacy These heroes must be preserved and passed on by present and future generations,” said Hariara. Publisher: Imam Souhartadi ([email protected])

