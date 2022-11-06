China doubles zero-Covid after reopening rumors boosted markets





China said on Saturday it would “unswervingly” stick to its zero Covid policy, darkening the outlook for global markets following their recent surge of hope that Beijing would shelve some of its virus-fighting measures economically. detrimental. China is the latest major economy married to an extinction strategy for epidemics as they emerge, imposing instant lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines despite widespread disruption to international businesses and supply chains. Stock markets rose Friday in part on unsubstantiated rumors that Beijing was about to announce major policy changes or even pave the way for a full reopening. But authorities have poured cold water on speculation, with National Health Commission (NHC) spokesperson Mi Feng confirming on Saturday that Beijing will “unswervingly stick to … the comprehensive policy of zero- Dynamic Covid”. “At present, China still faces the double threat of imported infections and the spread of domestic epidemics,” Mi said at a press briefing. “The situation in the fight against the disease is more grim and complex than ever,” he said. “We must continue to put people and lives first.” China recorded 3,659 new infections on Saturday, the majority of which were asymptomatic, according to the NHC. The thousands of national cases recorded last week represent a tiny fraction of the country’s vast population, but were enough for authorities to take drastic action – sometimes with unpopular or tragic consequences. The lockdown at the world’s largest iPhone factory in the central city of Zhengzhou has prompted large numbers of workers to flee on foot, alleging food shortages, inadequate medical care and mistreatment by their employer, Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn. Authorities in the northwest city of Lanzhou issued a rare apology on Thursday after a three-year-old boy died of carbon monoxide poisoning following his refusal of medical treatment during a week of Covid closure. On Saturday, officials criticized the use of “too layered” and “one size fits all” policies in some places, but insisted the overall zero-tolerance approach to the virus was “correct”. – Reopening Rumors Chinese stocks surged on Friday in part on rumors that China could ease policies, which include a ten-day quarantine for inbound travelers and a “kill switch” on international passenger flights affected by Covid. The Hang Seng index closed up more than 5%, while the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges rose 2.4% and 3.2% respectively. But a reopening still seems a long way off, with areas contributing more than 10% of China’s overall gross domestic product in some form of enhanced virus control as of Thursday, according to a calculation by Nomura. The Japanese bank also warned that the impact of any policy easing “would likely be very limited” and said it forecast a “very low probability of materially ending (zero-Covid) before March 2023”. China’s year-on-year economic growth rebounded to 3.9% in the third quarter of this year, but analysts still expect Beijing to miss its stated target of around 5.5% annual GDP growth. by a wide margin. President Xi Jinping, who has made the fight against the pandemic a cornerstone of the ruling Communist Party’s legitimacy, hailed the “significant positive results” of zero-Covid at a congress last month as he sealed an unprecedented third term in office. AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mizzima.com/article/china-doubles-down-zero-covid-after-reopening-rumours-boosted-markets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos