While Official Figures Say Turkey’s Inflation Rate Is 85%, Third-Party Stats Say It’s Closer To 200% CryptoBlog





Inflation has soared in Turkey, with official figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (Tik) showing the country's inflation rate topped 85.5% year-on-year. Turkey's inflation rate has been rising for 17 consecutive months and last month hit a 24-year high. Turkey's interest rate remains low, while inflation is rampant Turkey, the transcontinental country located in Western Asia, is suffering financial difficulties as the region's economy is in dire straits. On November 3, 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (Tik) released the official figures for the country's inflation rate and statistics show the rate reached 85.5% over one year. Reports further indicate that the cost of living in Turkey has increased dramatically and the Tik report shows that food prices in Turkey have increased by 99% year-on-year. Housing and rents jumped 85% for Turkish residents. On October 20, 2022, the Central Bank of Turkey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lowered the region's benchmark bank rate by 150 basis points (bps). It was the third consecutive month of cuts according to statistics and Erdogan explained in September that interest was an enemy. My biggest battle is against interests. My biggest enemy is self-interest, Erdogan declared end of September. He also noted at the time that the interest rate needed to come down further despite runaway inflation. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also urged Turkey raises the country's benchmark rate. Reports indicate that an IMF delegation has been sent to Ankara and Istanbul to bring people from the public and private sectors to find a solution to Turkey's economic turmoil. Policy rate cuts at the end of 2021 added to existing vulnerabilities and were followed by lira depreciation and high inflation," the IMF said. The mission recommended early increases in policy rates accompanied by measures to strengthen the independence of central banks. Such movements would contribute to reducing inflation more durably. Despite official inflation figures from Turkish statistical institutes, third-party figures tell a whole different story. The economists from Inflation Research Group (Enag) detail that the annual increase in inflation in Turkey is closer to 185.5%. The researchers claim that the Enag Inflation Index has dynamic attributes that adapt faster to changes in the consumption habits of Turks. What do you think of the skyrocketing inflation rate in Turkey and the abolition of interest rates by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan? Let us know what you think about this topic in the comments section below.









