Politics
Revisit the Modis promise of a leader, a twin-engine Sarkar
Campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, electoral area Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought to tie every vote given to the BJP to himself, every vote for kamal ka phool (BJP’s election symbol, lotus) will come directly to Modis’ account as a blessing, he said. he declares. He reiterated his promise of a dual engine ki sarkar Dilli mein Modi ho, toh yahan bhi Modi ko mazbooti milni chahiye ki nahin (If Modi is in Delhi, shouldn’t he also be strengthened in the state).
He’s done it before, but Modis’ rhetorical device of referring to himself in the third person is striking. But apart from that, and perhaps related to that, is the message, or both messages, to the voter. First, it is the party and the government. And second, the state gets more if it has a party government that governs from the center.
Both of these aspects of Modi’s promise have been normalized in successive elections, so much so that we no longer see how they break with past patterns of the BJP and the regime, and shape the responses of the BJP’s political opponents.
The first, personality politics, is not from Modis, but he gave it a whole new scale and scope.
From the BJP poster, dominated by the photo of Modis against an austere background stripped of photos of other party leaders, to the men and women of the party constantly chanting his name and projecting government programs like the prime minister’s personal largesse to citizens who should be seen as its beneficiaries or labharthi the message is clear.
While comparisons to the past inevitably recur with DK Barooahs rampant coinage of the 70s, Indira-is-India-India-is-Indira, the fact is also that the cult of Modis came when personality politics was at a low point and that the space had opened up in place, indeed, for multiple parties and issues and different formats of political competition in the Center and in the states.
In Congress, the curious division of power between Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi in the UPA years meant that no one could take over government, at least not out loud. In the BJP, before Modis’ surge, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was seen partnering with LK Advani at the top and both were followed by a second tier of self-proclaimed leaders, in the Center and in the States.
In the United States, the slow collapse of the Congressional stronghold since the 1990s and the arrival of Mandal in the same decade led to the rise of regional leaders and paved the way for a wider range of problems closer to the field. Within their respective states, many of these leaders presided over their own mini personality cults. But no cutout dominated, no question asked, above all others nationwide.
The federal compact defined in the Constitution of India had provided the framework and rules for governments of different politico-ideological hues at different levels to talk and negotiate with each other, and for multiple actors and issues to be simultaneously in the game.
This can change, and the main agent of this change is the man who refers to himself in the third person in almost every campaign speech he makes.
Under a towering Modi holding the reins of the twin-powered sarkar, the party organization is less important, or rather, is merely a tool in the service of the preeminent leader. Local leaders and issues are relegated to supporting and cheerleading roles.
The Union government, which in constitutional principle should not discriminate between states, is projected and seen as a benefactor of states run by the same party and, by implication, less favorable to those run by different others.
It has changed not only the way the BJP behaves, but also the way the political opponent of the BJP behaves. In the AAP, with much less organization at his command, Arvind Kejriwal tries to emulate the Modi cult. This week, the AAP announced a chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat, but it is clear that Isudan Gadhvi will play second fiddle in Gujarat, as Bhagwant Mann does in Punjab, to the Kejriwal cult.
And in Congress, the need to fight Modi on Modis’ terms was arguably one of the factors that sent Rahul Gandhi onto the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra can even slowly do this job by helping it regain control of its own image (from BJP propagandists and trolls). But it remains unclear if and how he aligns with his party’s interests and imperatives as important national elections loom.
It may be that this reorganization of the way policy is made is temporary. The varied and multicolored processes of a diverse federal system may be waiting behind the scenes for the right moment to reassert themselves. Or it could be that something has changed in Indian politics, something has been lost, irretrievably.
|
