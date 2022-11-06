NasDem: Anies and Jokowi are not in competition, Ojo is compared to





President Joko Widodo and Governor of DKI Jakarta Anie Baswedan issue a press release after reviewing the plan to build the Formula E circuit in Ancol, Jakarta on Monday (25/4/2022). Photo: Rusman/Presidential Secretariat Press Office NasDem Party DPP Chairman Willy Aditya has asked a number of parties not to compare his party’s presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan, and President Jokowi. According to him, Anies and Jokowi cannot be compared. “Anies is not a gratification tool. Don’t compare. Why is this elemental wrong? People compare Anies and Jokowi even though they are not in competition. If you have to compare apple to apple. Prabowo, Ganjar and others,” Willy said when discussing the Indextat 2024 electoral map survey on Sunday (6/11). “We are often relegated to things that are not in the same position. It is said that Pak Jokowi’s blessing is there. It is really his imagination, his passion is greater. Why should he be contradicted. sorry to say, people who live in troubled situations,” he added. He stressed that NasDem did not want to enter into a policy of hatred. He also stressed that political maneuvering based on revenge and hostility must stop. “Ojo compared. Compared to competitors. And the narrative if we talk [atas dasar] the psychology of rational voters is a myth. Drivers are emotionally based. Changing times, people change. So what we need to change is the hostile and vengeful culture,” he said. “Why is China great? Why is the election an important pillar? Because it paves the way for correction and competition. It is not authoritarian. We have heard statements from some people recently. It is hatred that destroys it,” he added. Insinuating provocation by PDI-P politicians Willy then joked about the PDIP politicians who often clashed with Anies and Jokowi. This was conveyed by Willy in front of the President of the PDIP DPP, Eriko Sotarduga. “I certainly appreciate Mr. Eriko. Mr. Eriko Sotarduga’s friend, this is just a provocation. I pray that Eriko Sotarduga will become the secretary general of the PDIP. We are not enemies, our witnesses histories support Jokowi, we are in an atmosphere of mysticism with different Sunnatullah connections and politicians,” he said. “The time in power is still divided? One wonders about the standard of this person. If it is like Pak Eriko, the republic is advanced. Because of the narrative of unity. The difference is natural. Otherwise, this ain’t like that for NasDem, we’re just parents. Don’t compare Anies and Jokowi,” Willy firmly. The PDIP politician who often mentions Anies and NasDem in front of Jokowi is PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto.

