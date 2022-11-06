Boris Johnson to urge world to keep net zero plan in Cop27 speech





In a rare public intervention since being ousted from Downing Street, Mr Johnson will insist it is still possible to meet the target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C – avoiding the worst effects of climate change. “Because soaring oil and gas prices and the resulting global inflation, increases in the cost of fertilizers and food have had an impact here and everywhere, they have led some naysayers with caustic cynicism to about net zero,” he told a New York Times Climate Forward event. “We must put an end to the defeatism that has taken hold since last year, we must put an end to Putin’s energy blackmail, we must continue our campaign to end the world’s dependence on hydrocarbons, and if we keep the spirit of creative and Promethean optimism that we saw in Paris and Glasgow, then we can keep 1.5 alive.” Mr Johnson became an enthusiastic champion of the net zero agenda at last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow, having previously been skeptical of green issues, and his appearance in Sharm el-Sheikh is an indication of his determination to keep his legacy alive. It comes two weeks after he abandoned a bid to return to No 10 after failing to persuade Mr Sunak to join him on a joint ticket following the resignation of Liz Truss – paving the way for the former Chancellor to become Prime Minister. Mr Sunak is also in Egypt for the opening day of the conference – although it is not clear if the two men will meet. There will likely be some nervousness in the Prime Minister’s entourage that Mr Johnson is looking to upstage him on his first international appearance since joining No 10. Sunak says relations with ex-PM are ‘cordial’ In an interview with The Times on Saturday, Mr Sunak insisted their conversation about leadership had been “cordial”, despite his role earlier this year in bringing down Mr Johnson. “We worked very closely together for a long time, I have a huge amount of affection and respect for him,” he said. Speaking to Sky News last week, Mr Johnson said he had a “particular interest” in attending the UN conference, which aims to secure an international agreement on cutting carbon emissions. Mr Johnson claimed it had ‘gone old fashioned’ to talk about the previous Cop conference held in Glasgow last year. He argued that the UK-hosted Cop “was a fantastic global hit” that was “doing the planet an awful lot of good”. Mr Johnson said he wanted to use his appearance in Egypt to ‘talk a bit about how I see things and how we see things in the UK’. The UK was the latest co-chair holder, having hosted the summit in Glasgow last year.

