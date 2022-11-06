Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero Covid world is under threat

Last month’s 20th National Congress cemented President Xi Jinping’s policies. Photo/PA

People sprint out of their workplace. Armed guards in white environmental suits parade the roads. Disneyland slams its doors shut, with tourists locked inside. Welcome to the zero Covid world of President Xi Jinping.

Barely a week after cementing himself with powers not seen since the days of Chinese emperors, Xi’s carefully crafted cult of personality is under threat.

It is a reliable bastion in a turbulent world. He is the source of all wisdom. His only concern is the common prosperity of his people.

Or else his Chinese Communist Party (CCP) insists.

But he needs a crisis to prove it.

Xi wants to stir up nationalist fervor to trigger an invasion of Taiwan. But the Covid-19 pandemic has other ideas.

The workers escaped #Applelargest assembly site, escaping Zero #Covid lock at foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking in, they march to hometowns over 100 kilometers away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU —Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

In Shanghai, some 10,000 visitors suddenly found themselves in quarantine inside Disneyland. It took three negative antibody tests over three days before they were released.

In Zhengzhou, hundreds of workers at Apple’s largest iPhone assembly plant scaled walls, burst through windows and crossed fields to escape a sudden forced lockdown.

Not so long ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping was on a roll, said Cai Xia, a former CCP politics professor.

Update November 01, 2022: Shanghai Disneyland – Visitors cannot leave without a negative Covid test as the park is closing. #ShanghaiDisneyland #Shanghai #Confinement #RP pic.twitter.com/7YA1DGFXW0 —Amir Alhaj | MSA | International Public Relations Consultant (@AmirAlhaj_ph) November 3, 2022

But behind the scenes, his power is being questioned like never before.

He upset the party elite with his power grabs. He abandoned party ideals by cultivating a cult of personality. He missed public policy.

Xi’s reversal of economic reforms and his inept response to the Covid-19 pandemic have shattered his image as a hero of ordinary people. In the shadows, resentment among CCP elites is mounting, she said.

Xi Thought reigns supreme

The 20th National Congress last month cemented Xi’s policies in place. There were no reviews. There was no cross-examination. No corrections were necessary.

Chief among them was Xi’s view that the only way to stop the Covid pandemic was to strangle millions of Chinese with severe, large-scale lockdowns.

In responding to the sudden outbreak of Covid-19, we put people and their lives above all else, worked to prevent both imported cases and domestic resurgences, and tenaciously pursued a dynamic policy of zero Covid, Xi told a stone-faced audience last time. month.

By launching an all-out people’s war to stop the spread of the virus, we have safeguarded people’s health and safety to the fullest extent and made extremely encouraging achievements in both epidemic response and economic and social development. .

None of the 2,296 delegates disagreed.

Nor did they address the plight facing millions of their constituents.

Loss of freedom. Lack of food. Prolonged closed confinement. Unemployment. Death.

A leader more open to influence or subject to greater checks would probably not have implemented such a draconian policy, or at least would have corrected its course once its costs and unpopularity became evident, says the professor Cai. But for Xi, going back would have been an unthinkable admission of error.

The professor has personal experience with China’s authoritarian change. She dared to criticize Xi.

I was kicked out of the party, stripped of my pension benefits and warned that my safety was at risk, she says. I now live in exile.

The Shanghai Disney Resort was put on instant lockdown after Covid-19 was discovered there. Photo/Getty Images

The Covid Riddle

Over the past two years, Beijing has pointed to death tolls in Europe and the United States as evidence that its own zero-Covid strategy has saved lives.

But it has been less than clear about its effectiveness in preventing the spread of pandemics.

Prolonged shutdowns in cities such as Xinjiangs Urumqi and Qinghais Xining serve as a warning to other Chinese provinces.

many continental [Chinese] also question the accuracy of official case numbers as they notice more people around them infected, writes Josephine Ma in the Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post. It is impossible for the central government [in Beijing] check all the data considering the size of the country. Local governments also have strong incentives to underreport the numbers, as many officials have been punished for failing to effectively control outbreaks.

It’s a case of skill competing with loyalty.

Nowhere has Xi’s desire for control been more disastrous than in his reaction to Covid-19, Prof Cai says. When the disease first spread to the city of Wuhan in December 2019, Xi concealed information about it from the public in an effort to preserve the image of a thriving China.

Local government officials found their hands tied. But they were also held responsible.

When eight brave medical professionals spoke out, the government arrested and silenced them, she says. One of the eight later revealed he was coerced into signing a false confession.

Three years later, Xi has not changed course.

A panel of 60 pandemic experts recommended not going into total lockdown during a February outbreak in Shanghai. The city’s Communist Party administrators agreed.

When Xi heard about it, he became furious, Professor Cai says. Refusing to listen to the experts, he insisted on enforcing his zero-Covid policy.

Tens of millions of people have been locked in their high-rise apartments. Even groceries and medical consultations were prohibited.

Some died at the gates of hospitals; others jumped to their deaths from their apartment buildings. Just like that, a modern, prosperous city has been turned into the site of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Nine months later, this scenario is playing out all over China again.

At the 20th National Congress last month, President Xi Jinping gave no indication that his tough zero Covid strategy might be easing despite public frustration over its costs. Photo/AP

Never waste a good crisis

As Xi’s rule becomes more extreme, the infighting and resentment he has already sparked will only grow stronger, Prof Cai predicts. The competition between the various factions within the Party will become more intense, complicated and brutal than ever.

But it’s not just about politics anymore.

They are very worried about street protests. They always have been. They have nightmares about color revolutions, as they call them, the Arab Spring scenarios, says James Palmer, editor of Foreign Policy China.

This is why censorship, propaganda and surveillance are so prevalent in the daily lives of Chinese people.

And Xi’s security pledge exploits every crisis to enforce them.

It is very difficult to imagine a scenario where this would become like true zero Covid protests at any national level, because any incident at the local level would also be so completely crushed that it would send a message to any other potential protesters, Palmer said.

But the price to pay for Xi to keep his word is increasing.

Economic growth forecasts have plummeted from 9% to around 2%.

And it undermines Xi’s mantle of economic legitimacy.

You’ve completely lost that idea, especially among the upper classes in big cities in Beijing, says Palmer.

Then there is Xi’s personality cult.

They really tried to restore ideological legitimacy. We have also seen the attempt to restore Maoist figures to make films and television without foreign influences. It all failed, says Palmer.

All Xi has now is the traditional tactic of last resort among authoritarian strongmen.

Manufactured crisis.

All that’s left is nationalism, and the ultimate nationalist backup is invading Taiwan now. But the problem is that if you invade and fail, you’ll cost the party enormous legitimacy, Palmer says.