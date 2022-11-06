Trump mocks Governor DeSantis as Ron De-sanctimonious Orlando Sentinel





The simmering political war between former President Trump and Ron DeSantis erupted on Saturday night, when Trump called the Florida governor Ron De-Sanctimonious.

Trump’s first derogatory public nickname for DeSantis came just three days before Tuesday’s election in Florida in which the governor takes on Democrat Charlie Crist. Most polls suggest DeSantis has a comfortable lead in the race.

It happened at a rally in Pennsylvania, where Trump was vying for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

I’m old enough to remember when DeSantis claimed Fake News was trying to invent tensions between Trump and him, when we wrote what Trump said about him privately. Well, it’s starting to come out into the open. https://t.co/On3mt61MUg

— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 6, 2022

The former president put the poll numbers on a screen purporting to show Republican voters’ preferences for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

That’s it, Trump at 71. Ron De-Sanctimonious at 10%, Trump said. Mike Pence at age 7; Oh, Mike Pence [is] do better than I thought.

Political pulse

Weekly

Get the latest political updates from Central Florida and across the state.

Representatives for the governor did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines moralizer as hypocritically pious or devout. The Oxford dictionary says it means to pretend to be morally superior to others.

The quip came a day before Trump was due to campaign for Republican Florida Sen. Marco Marco Rubio in Miami. DeSantis was not included in the list of speakers for this rally.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump tagged Rubio with the nickname Little Marco as the two ran for the GOP nomination. Rubio dropped out of the race after losing to Trump in the Florida GOP primary.

DeSantis had been a staunch ally of Trump, who backed him with a tweet during his first gubernatorial run in 2017. But apparent presidential ambitions marred that alliance.

Trump is reportedly set to announce another presidential bid as early as next week. DeSantis was also widely considered a GOP candidate for the White House.

During a debate with Crist last month, DeSantis did not respond when his challenger asked if we would promise to serve out his four-year term if he won on Tuesday. DeSantis also drew criticism from fellow Republicans for refusing to say whether he would walk away from a 2024 campaign if Trump intervened.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orlandosentinel.com/politics/os-ne-donald-trump-ron-desanctimonious-comment-20221106-7kq5x5guazbrplzvzi3gst3bgi-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos