Through LiFE movement, PM Modi has given a simple solution to climate change, minister tells COP 27





Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday that India is convinced that climate action starts at the individual level and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the “LiFE movement”, has provided a simple solution to the complex problem of climate change. LiFE stands for ‘Lifestyle for the Environment’, a pro-people, pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to conscious and deliberate use of natural resources. Yadav on Sunday inaugurated the India Pavilion during the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) of the UNFCCC (COP 27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. COP27 is scheduled for November 6-18. Welcoming delegates from all countries to the India Pavilion, Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a simple solution to the complex problem of climate change. He said India believes that climate action starts at the grassroots, individual level and hence the India Pavilion was designed under the theme “LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment”. Yadav said the India pavilion will continue to remind delegates that a simple lifestyle and individual practices that are inherently sustainable can help protect mother earth. The Minister said that India looked forward to substantial progress in the discussions related to climate finance. “We also look forward to the introduction of new technologies and new collaborations to facilitate technology transfers,” he said in a statement, quoted by the Union Environment Ministry. Yadav also attended the opening ceremony of COP 27 where Egypt took over the Presidency of the COP from the UK. The Minister also commended the COP Young Scholars of India who have been working for positive solutions to climate change. More than 100 heads of state and government are expected to attend the conference, including US President Joe Biden and the British Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not visit Egypt. The Indian delegation is led by Yadav, who will address heads of state at the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on November 7-8.

