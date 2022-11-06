Pompeo runs to DeSantis defense after Trump lands first blow with new nickname





Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rushed to the defense of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after former President Donald Trump dubbed the Republican “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally Saturday night.

“Not tired of winning. @GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for this. Vote for @GovRonDeSantis,” Pompeo tweeted Saturday night.

The comment came as Trump held a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.

“We were winning big in the Republican Party for the nomination like no one had ever seen before,” Trump told the crowd before listing other Republicans who could potentially challenge him in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters before speaking at a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

“There he is, Trump 71%, Ron DeSanctimonious 10%,” Trump told the crowd as he read the approval numbers from various Republicans.

Trump could potentially announce another run for the White House as early as this month, sources told Fox News. And pundits view DeSantis as a possible candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and reports have circulated of possible growing tension between the two. DeSantis, however, quashed reports of such tensions earlier this year, calling Trump “my friend.”

Michael Pompeo speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 25, 2022. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“He wants to see Republicans do well,” DeSantis told Fox News in February. “And I think when the media tries to act like they’re mad at me for doing well, I think that’s completely crazy. I think they’re just making it up.”

Pompeo, who served as CIA director in the Trump administration before becoming secretary of state from 2018 until Trump’s White House shutdown, is also seriously considering a run for the White House and has made many first steps towards launching a campaign.

Former President Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Reuters)

Pompeo told Fox News and other news outlets he would make the decision to run for the White House by the spring of 2023. And Pompeo, who served as CIA chief and top U.S. diplomat in the Trump administration, added that if his former boss formally runs in 2024, that wouldn’t stop him from making a bid for the White House as well. But he noted he would vote for Trump without “hesitation” if the former president becomes the GOP nominee.

Pompeo, in numerous appearances this year, has walked a fine line between supporting the Trump administration while at the same time shedding some light between himself and some of Trump’s more controversial actions. It’s a balancing act that’s likely required of anyone seriously considering a GOP presidential race in a party where Trump remains the most popular and influential grassroots politician.

Pompeo called the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters amid Congressional certification of Bidens’ Electoral College victory in the 2020 election as “bad day for the United States of America, it was a tragically bad day.”

He pointed out: “It ended well. It ended with our then-Vice President Mike Pence and our members of Congress finishing American business that day. I was incredibly proud of them for that.”

However, Pompeo was also quick to add, “I also think the riots that took place across the country in 2020 were bad for America as well.”

Paul Steinhauser and Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News Digital contributed to this article.

