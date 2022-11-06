Politics
New Israeli government must listen to US concerns over China
PResident Joe Biden is expected to congratulate Benjamin Netanyahu on his imminent start of a historic sixth term as Israeli Prime Minister. Netanyahu’s success is a testament to his skills as a politician and the trust he has earned from his people. Nevertheless, the White House and Congress should also send Netanyahu’s new government a unified message: the marriage must end.
Israel must listen to the pressing national security concerns of the United States and abandon its commitment to a Sino-Israeli “marriage made in heaven”.
Netanyahu used those exact words in 2017 to describe his aspirations for the future relationship between Beijing and Jerusalem. While tensions between President Donald Trump’s administration and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government had yet to reach a fever pitch, they were already evident and significant. Netanyahu should have recognized this. Instead, what followed was highly problematic for US security interests and international democratic security more broadly.
Eager to sate China’s voracious appetite for investment and boost Israel’s economy, Netanyahu opened the doors to Israel’s cutting-edge tech sector. Recognizing this opportunity, Beijing rushed investment into Israel, gaining access to key technologies and research. The return on investment from China has been great. What Beijing garnered from Israel improved China’s military capabilities and provided invaluable institutional knowledge for new military and security platforms. Unfortunately, these more recent transfers of technology reflect a enduring israeli record to allow China access to military technologies.
But 2022 is a very different time to 2017.
Today, the deep disagreements between Beijing and Washington are apparent in almost every aspect of economic, political and military affairs. The US military anticipates a conflict with China over Taiwan in the 2023-2027 window. In turn, America’s closest Middle Eastern ally must be clear on its position. Israel’s involvement in high-tech and critical infrastructure with China must now end.
Otherwise, Israel risks providing China with the means to defeat the United States in a war, or even if China were to lose such a war, indirectly assisting the People’s Liberation Army in killing American servicemen. No close American ally should agree to tolerate such a risk. That is why the US government persuaded Britain to cancel the planned sale of a semiconductor chip factory. It is for this same reason that the US government is deeply concerned about Germany’s flirtations with Beijing and its impending sale to a Chinese company of a major chip factory.
It wasn’t until May 2020, when then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed urgent US concern over Israel’s tech cooperation with China, that Netanyahu even began to take into account the American message on this issue. Certainly, the former Special Forces officer’s deep concern over the Biden administration’s Iran policy is understandable. Faced with the prospect of a nuclear-armed Iran and thus the hanging sword of a second Holocaust, Netanyahu has reason to view his closest ally with some skepticism.
America, however, remains Israel’s closest and most staunch ally.
It should also be noted that China is not Russia. China does not wield much influence over the Syrian government or who and what crosses Syrian territory. Needing to monitor and counter Iranian terrorists and missiles crossing Syria to its northern border, Israel has good reason to maintain influence over Russia, even if that influence comes at the cost of avoiding transfers. arms to Ukraine. But Israel does not need to maintain Xi’s favor as it must with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Only trade can justify this choice. And trade with China cannot come before US national security.
Biden and members of Congress from both parties must therefore implore Israel to take a much more cautious stance toward its tech trade engagement with China. Failing that, the US should be prepared to introduce restrictions on Israeli entities whose activities clearly undermine US national security.
