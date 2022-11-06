Johnson warns of climate defeatism





Boris Johnson will launch a rallying call not to let defeatism in the face of the worsening economic situation undermine the fight against global warming.

The former prime minister, who is attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, will warn on Monday that caustic cynicism is jeopardizing efforts to wean the world off fossil fuels. In a rare public intervention since his ousting from No 10 earlier this year, he will insist that it is still possible to achieve the goal of limiting the temperature rise to 1.5C by avoiding the worst effects of climate change. Boris Johnson addresses the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (PA) Because soaring oil and gas prices and the resulting global inflation, increases in the cost of fertilizers and food have had an impact here and everywhere, they have led some naysayers to caustic cynicism about net zero, he will tell Climate Forward event organized by the New York Times. We must end the defeatism that has taken hold since last year, we must end Putin’s energy blackmail, we must continue our campaign to end the world’s dependence on hydrocarbons, and if we maintain the spirit of creative, Promethean optimism that we saw in Paris and Glasgow, then we can keep 1.5 alive. Mr Johnson became an enthusiastic champion of the net zero agenda at last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow, having previously been skeptical of green issues, and his appearance in Sharm el-Sheikh is an indication of his determination to keep his legacy alive. It comes two weeks after he abandoned a bid to return to No 10 after failing to persuade Rishi Sunak to join him on a joint ticket following the resignation of Liz Truss paving the way for the former Chancellor to become Prime Minister . Mr Sunak is also in Egypt for the opening day of the conference although it is not clear if the two men will meet. Speaking to The Sun on the departure flight, Mr Sunak said he hoped he would meet him at some point. Isn’t it great that we have a PM and a former PM at the same time at Cop? It says something special about our country, he said. Boris has been a strong advocate for building a greener future, he deserves praise and thanks for that, it’s great that he’s here. Nonetheless, there will likely be some nervousness in the Prime Ministers’ entourage that Mr Johnson could seek to overshadow his first appearance on the world stage since entering No 10. In an interview with The Times on Saturday, Mr Sunak insisted their conversation about leadership had been cordial, despite his role earlier this year in bringing down Mr Johnson. We worked very closely with each other for a long time, I have enormous affection and respect for him, he said.

