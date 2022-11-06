Trump in Miami again hints at 2024 presidential race





Former President Donald Trump is hosting a pre-election rally Sunday afternoon in Miami. He came out and waved to his God Bless America fans, launching into his speech praising his home state.

Trump told people to vote for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he called America’s first Republicans.

He said: In just two days, the people of Florida will re-elect the wonderful and great friend of mine Marco Rubio to the United States Senate. And you’re going to re-elect Ron DeSantis as governor…

Later during the rally, Trump again hinted at another election run. Were going to take over America! he said. Was going to take over this big, beautiful, magnificent White House.

Two days before Election Day, Trump rallied his support for Republicans on Sunday at the event at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition.

Minutes after taking the stage, the crowd was chanting Lock Her Up! Lock her up! at Trump’s mention of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Trump lambasted President Joe Biden for inflation, a wide-open southern border, and Democrats indoctrinating our children.

Voting Republicans up and down the ballot must be done to crack down on crime and drugs and enact tougher border patrol policies, Trump said. Trump also resorted to his long-denied claims of a rigged election in 2020, and the crowd cheered, Trump won!

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in support of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.,’s campaign at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Sunday in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Greatly. A lot, Trump told the crowd. And we have to be very careful. We have to be very careful because they consider the vote counter much more important than the candidates.

This Tuesday, we must crush the Communists at the polls, Trump said before addressing the Hispanic community in the audience.

Many Hispanic Americans have their roots in nations that have been destroyed by these vile ideologies, Trump said as the crowd began cheering We Love You! in response.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., salutes after speaking with former President Donald Trump onstage during a campaign rally at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition on Sunday. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Trump said his Hispanic supporters have endorsed his Border Patrol policy during his past campaigns.

About 30 minutes later, Trump referenced the United States House Select Committee during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, calling it the screening committee and slammed his fellow Republican and vice president of the committee, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney.

Trump paused his speech to release a video compilation of Biden’s stutter.

We’ve put this together and some people are laughing and smiling and giggling, but honestly, it’s not a funny thing. This is a very dangerous situation for our country, Trump said once the crowd stopped chanting.

Trump hinted at running for president in 2024 after claiming he won millions upon millions more votes in his failed run in 2020 than he did in 2016.

And now, for our country to be successful, safe and glorious, I’ll probably have to do it again, but stay tuned…said Trump.

In one of Trump’s warm-up speeches at Sunday’s pre-election rally, the president’s eldest son said Biden had porridge for his brain.

Donald Trump Jr. used the same terminology, mush for brains, to describe John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for the US Senate, who suffered a stroke in May.

He also called Fetterman a potential brain-dead senator and said Democrats don’t think it’s necessary to have a functioning brain.

Are you ready to take back your country? Are you tired of shit? Did some of the garbage they sold you in the media and the Democratic Party actually work? said Trump Jr. If you were trying to destroy America from within, what would you do differently than the Democratic Party today? Absolutely nothing.

In the final run-up to the 2022 midterms, the former president is grabbing political attention.

At a Saturday night rally in Pennsylvania, Trump pointed to polling numbers showing him with a big lead over DeSantis and other potential Republican candidates, then applied a Ron De-Sanctimonious nickname to DeSantis. Trump applied famous negative nicknames to his rivals during the 2016 primaries, including Liddle Marco Rubio and Lyin Ted for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

People listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in support of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Sunday in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Also on Saturday night, Trump made a not-too-subtle hint that he would soon be announcing he is running again. I promise you, in the next very, very, very short period of time, you are going to be so happy, he said.

[ RELATED: Biden calls DeSantis Donald Trump incarnate as he campaigns in South Florida for Crist and Demings ]

If these people stay in power, they will destroy the greatest country in the history of the world, and we will not allow that. We won’t allow it. And I don’t know of any community in America that understands that better than this one, because it’s a community of men and women, many of whom have lost their country to Marxism, to socialism, to leftism, to failure and evil it always is. And there’s no way in the world they’re going to sit idly by and lose this country, Rubio said Sunday at the rally.

These people don’t just need to lose. They need to lose a lot. They have to get the message across. We will never be a socialist country. We will never be ruled by madmen. You will not lead us down the path of Marxism. You won’t destroy America, Rubio said.

At Sunday’s rally at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, warm-up speakers praised Trump and urged voters to re-elect Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is up for election on Tuesday but not attending the rally. from Miami. The governor is holding his own rallies, in Hillsborough, Sarasota and Lee counties.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, chairman of the Florida Republican Party, asked the Miami audience if they miss Trump as president and led the chants of Run Trump Run. Run Trump Run.

He transformed our country. He’s not done yet, says Gruters.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, the Republican nominee for state agriculture commissioner, called Trump President of the Americas.

I support President Trump for the return of Marco Rubio to Washington. We must stop the radical Pelosi-Biden-Harris agenda until we can return a real conservative fighter to the White House in 2024.

[ RELATED: Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms ]

Simpson did not say who this conservative fighter should be.

When U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican from southwest Florida, invoked Pelosi’s name, the audience responded with a chorus of boos, then began chanting, Lock Her Up, Lock Her Up.

People started lining up to take part in the Trump event well before noon, even though Trump was not supposed to speak until at least 5 p.m.

Many more iconic red baseball caps with the slogan Trumps Make America Great Again. Some have occasionally chanted Lets Go Brandon, an expression Republicans use to express a negative and lewd view of President Joe Biden.

US Representative Matt Gaetz, a Panhandle Republican, was greeted with chants of USA! UNITED STATES! when he came on stage.

Speaker after speaker at the Trump rally, he predicted a red wave in Florida and nationally would defeat many Democrats.

Gaetz and several others said Miami-Dade County, where Democrats outnumber Republicans among registered voters, would turn Republican midterm.

On Sunday afternoon, more Republicans in the county voted than Democrats, according to data from the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.

We’re going to turn what was once reliable blue blood from Miami-Dade County, into MAGA red, Gaetz said.

By Sunday morning, nearly 4.6 million Florida voters had already cast their ballots for the midterm elections.

The Republican advantage over Democrats continued to grow, with another 337,185 registered voters across parties casting their ballots through Saturday. Four days earlier, the Republican advantage was 176,895 votes cast.

DeSantis, Crist, Rubio and Demings likely have the vast majority of votes from registered voters in their respective parties. The biggest unknown is the trend of the 897,251 ballots cast by unaffiliated/independent voters and people registered with minor parties.

Rubio told the crowd that the red shift would go far beyond Florida, citing the lunar eclipse and a blood moon, in which he appears red on Election Day. The moon will be red on Tuesday. Even the moon turns red on Tuesday, Rubio said.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

Anthony Man can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @browardpolitics

