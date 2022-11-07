Putin’s hammer blow after Turkey locks Russian warships out of key strategic waterway | World | New

Russian ship Admiral Makarov tests missiles in 2017

Turkey’s decision to close the only access point to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean is straining the Russian navy, with some ships having to head to the Pacific for vital maintenance. Iain Ballantyne, a naval warfare expert, also said recent drone attacks by Ukrainian forces had deprived Russia of the ability to operate west of the waterway, seriously hampering Putin more than eight months later. declared war on his neighbour.

Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, controls access to the Black Sea via the Bosphorus and Dardanelles strait – and confirmed it was closing the narrow passage to warships on February 28, four days after Putin announced his full-scale invasion. Mr. Ballantyne is the editor of Review of the International Fleet of Warships as well as a historical author who recently published his latest book, HMS London. He told Express.co.uk: “It has forced Russia to send warships in need of maintenance after long months of confrontation with NATO in the Mediterranean, either in the Pacific, the Baltic or the Arctic rather than in the shipyards of the Black Sea”. As well as giving the Russian president a big headache, the move also underscored Turkey’s growing influence, especially in the Mediterranean region, Ballantyne said. He explained: “NATO’s predominant naval power in the Black Sea is Turkey, with a very capable and balanced fleet, including frigates, minehunters and submarines…and also state of the art. use of drones in various missions.

Vladimir Putin’s warships cannot operate in western Black Sea, Ballantyne says

Russian reservists are mobilized in Sevastapol in September

“Other NATO navies are also doing their part, including ex-HMS London, in which I sailed to Murmansk and Archangel in 1991 and which still serves today as ROS Regina Maria in the Romanian fleet. “ Speaking after a week in which three Russian warships, including the flagship Admiral Makarov, were reportedly damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks, he added: “The Russian Navy has lost the ability to operate in the western Black Sea following the loss of the cruiser RFS Moskva, plus other ships, and was also forced off Snake Island. “Today it is not even safe at its main base in Sevastopol, Crimea, as Ukrainian air and sea drone attacks have demonstrated in recent months. “It was forced to retreat to its main naval base at Novorossiysk, on the eastern shore of the Black Sea. “It’s been a major naval hub for Russia for a few years, as I saw when I visited there in the early 1990s, and it’s even more important for Moscow now.” JUSTINE: Putin’s Black Sea ’embarrassment’ behind Russia’s bid to blame UK

The Russian flagship Makarov was damaged this weekend

Turkey’s increasingly important strategic role was highlighted by Alp Sevimlisoy, a millennium fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington who specializes in NATO’s role in the Mediterranean region, when he spoke with Express.co.uk last month. He explained: What we will see and what we should see is the creation of intelligence alliances equivalent to Five Eyes, which will encompass Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and, further, a direct military alliance between these three countries. “Because more than even NATO, it is the NATO countries that are capable of participating in operations abroad.” He added: “The new strategic power, the supreme power in this region, is now Turkey. “Russia is at the request of Turkey and rather than a personal relationship between national leaders, what we see is that the Republic of Turkey, the Turkish Armed Forces and President Erdogan have become the de facto power supreme in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.” DO NOT MISS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey controls access to the Black Sea via the Bosphorus Strait

Separately, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to lift its reservations about Finland and Sweden’s efforts to join the military alliance, insisting that the Nordic neighbors have made enough to satisfy Ankara’s concerns about their membership. Finland and Sweden applied to join the world’s largest security alliance in the months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. In doing so, they abandoned longstanding policies of military non-alignment for fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin would target them next. However, Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952, is still not ready to endorse them despite months of trilateral talks. The Turkish government wants them to crack down on individuals they consider terrorists, such as supporters of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party and those suspected of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

Profile of Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Speaking after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul, Stoltenberg told reporters: “Finland and Sweden have kept their commitment to Turkey. They have become strong partners in our common fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO. Their membership will make our alliance stronger and our populations safer. “In these dangerous times, it is even more important to finalize their membership, to avoid any misunderstandings or miscalculations in Moscow.” Cavusoglu said the timing of their acceptance as new members would depend on when Turkey’s demands, agreed in a joint memorandum, are met.

Alp Sevimlisoy is a Millennium Fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington