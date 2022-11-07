Did Xi Jinping warn Wang Qishan? Fan Yifei, the former vice-governor of the former central bank, was investigated (photo) People’s Bank of China | BCC

Central bank vice-governor Fan Yifei was investigated as the “first tiger” after becoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. (Image source: Internet)

[See China November 5, 2022 News](See a full report by Chinese journalist Dong Linshan) ChinaThe People’s Bank(Abbreviation:central bank) Vice President Fan Yifei was suddenly investigated and becameTwentyThe “first tiger” that fell from the horse. Fan Yifei wasWang QishanDuring her tenure as the financial “grand governor” of the China Construction Bank. According to US media, many of Wang Qishan’s friends have been investigated successively, and even his wife and nephew Yao Qing have been arrested once.Xi JinpingA warning to Wang Qishan.

According to the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervision, on November 5, Fan Yifei, a member of the Party Committee and vice president of the People’s Bank of China, was suspected of to discipline and the law, and is currently under review and investigation.

Fan Yifei suddenly fell down. “Securities Times” reported on November 5 that Fan Yifei was taken away from his work unit on the afternoon of November 4. According to the report, Fan Yifei was suddenly taken away and he was “still in a meeting around noon that day. “He was due to attend a meeting scheduled for the near future.

According to a report by the Beijing Youth Daily, over the past year, news of Fan Yifei’s investigation has repeatedly surfaced on the Internet.

Two months before his downfall, Fan Yifei frequently appeared in public reports. For example, at the 2022 China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum held in September this year, Fan Yifei attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He talked about the construction mechanism of the digital renminbi; on October 9, Fan Yifei attended the official central bank appointment at China Gold Coin Group Co., Ltd. Announcing the meeting.

The public CV shows that Fan Yifei, born in 1964, has a doctorate in economics from Renmin University of China and a master’s degree in international economics from Columbia University. He served as assistant to the managing director and director of the planning and finance department of the CCB Trust and Investment Company, deputy director of the capital planning department, general manager of the finance and accounting department and general manager of the CWB head office planning and finance. In February 2000, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the CCB; in June 2005, he was promoted to vice-president of the CCB; in March 2010, he was appointed deputy general manager of China Investment Corporation; in January 2015, he was appointed as a member of the Central Bank Party Committee; Member of the Central Bank Party Committee and Deputy Governor.

Fan Yifei was the former subordinate of Wang Qishan, “the financial director”. Wang Qishan was chairman of CCB from 1994 to 1997. During this period, Fan Yifei served as deputy general manager and director of accounting department of CCB Trust and Investment Company, deputy director of capital planning department and general manager of financial accounting. CCB Head Office Department.

In addition to Fan Yifei, in April this year, Tian Huiyu, another former member of Wang Qishan’s construction bank, was fired. According to Lu Media, Tian Huiyu was also cultivated by Wang Qishan. When Wang Qishan was in charge of the CCB, Tian was his secretary.

Previously, many direct descendants of Wang Qishan had been investigated. Dong Hong, the former deputy head of the Communist Party of China Central Committee inspection team who had tracked Wang Qishan for many years, was accused of accepting bribes of more than 463 million yuan and was given a suspended death sentence. Jiang Chaoliang, another former secretary of Wang Qishan’s former Hubei provincial party committee, was removed from office, but is not a member of the central committee. Ren Zhiqiang, a second-generation property developer who was “a teacher and a friend” to Wang Qishan, was sentenced to 18 years, sparking speculation that the relationship between Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan has changed.





The “Wall Street Journal” quoted people familiar with the matter as saying on October 16 that many of Wang Qishan’s cronies had been investigated successively, and even his wife and nephew Yao Qing had been arrested at the beginning of this year. This was seen as a warning from Xi Jinping to Wang Qishan.

