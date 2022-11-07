GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of threats to democracy





MIAMI (AP) Republicans are eyeing big gains in Tuesday’s election and appealing to supporters over the campaign’s final weekend to punish Democrats for high inflation and rising crime rates in some areas from the country. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic White House predecessors have warned that GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.

More than 39 million people have already voted in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorates. Biden was campaigning in suburban New York on Sunday evening, a day after former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton closed the door to voters.

Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, head of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, is in a tough race for his seat in Upstate New York. But he insisted on Sunday that Democrats will do better than people think on Tuesday, adding that his party is not perfect but that we are responsible adults who believe in this democracy.

I think this race is very close and I think everyone who cares about extremism in this MAGA movement, racism, anti-Semitism, violence needs to come out and vote and it’s not just the Democrats, its independents and fair-minded Republicans, Maloney told NBC’s Meet the Press, referring to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who leads the Republican Senate’s campaign arm, countered: We have great candidates. People show up to vote.”

There’s no energy on the Democratic side,” he said on NBC. “This election is about Biden’s agenda.

Trump rallied in Miami on Sunday night hoping that a strong GOP presence on Election Day would give momentum to the 2024 race he is expected to kick off this month.

I’ll probably have to do it again, but stay tuned, Trump said, teasing an event the former president has with his endorsed Senate nominee in Ohio, JD Vance, for Monday. “We have a big, big rally. Stay tuned for tomorrow night in Ohio.

Trump also told the crowd that “every free and loving American must understand that now is the time to oppose this growing leftist tyranny, while calling on his supporters to reject radical leftist maniacs and adding that Hispanics would show strong for the GOP candidates.

Scott attended the rally. Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election against Democrat Charlie Crist and is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger should he also enter the race for the White House, was not guest.

DeSantis held his own separate events Sunday in another part of the state where he stuck to the centerpieces of his re-election campaign, including protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and awakening in the schools and other parts of society. The governor’s political counter-programming avoided antagonizing Trump, meaning she didn’t deliver on the dueling events of 2024 that could occur in her and Trump’s near future.

Trump, however, did not return that favor. On Saturday night, the former president said he hoped the GOP would pull off a historic midterm victory. But he also referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSanctimonious. It’s a rivalry that’s been simmering for more than a year as DeSantis has taken increasingly bold steps to boost his national profile and build a deep fundraising network.

By most measures, Trump easily remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But many Trump supporters are eager to see DeSantis run, seeing him as a natural successor to Trump, without Trump’s considerable political downside.

The former president privately complained about DeSantis for not saying definitively that he wouldn’t be in the race.

When Joe ODea, the GOP candidate for the Colorado Senate, said he would prefer someone other than Trump as the 2024 candidate and quoted DeSantis and others, Trump slammed O’Dea on social media : MAGA doesn’t vote for stupid people with big mouths.”

A few days later, DeSantis endorsed O’Dea.

For National Democrats, meanwhile, the focus is on the fate of their tight control of the House and Senate.

Voters may berate the party controlling the White House and Congress amid soaring inflation, concerns about crime and pessimism about the country’s direction. History suggests that the ruling party will suffer significant losses mid-term.

First Lady Jill Biden attended church services while campaigning for Democrats in Houston on Sunday.

“So much is at stake in this election,” she said. “We have to talk about justice and democracy.

Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigning in Chicago, said, “These attacks on our democracy will not only directly impact people in our country, but arguably around the world. She said American democracy will only be as strong as our will to fight for it and that’s why we were all here today, adding, “Because we are ready to fight for it.

Trump has long claimed he lost the 2020 election solely because Democrats cheated and even started raising the possibility of voter fraud this year. Federal intelligence agencies warn of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists.

President Biden’s midterm speech focuses on defending his administration’s key legislative achievements, while warning that abortion rights, voting rights, Social Security and Medicare are at risk if Republicans take control of Congress.

Obama, who joined Biden in Philadelphia on Saturday, noted that generations of Americans have died for democracy and said: You can’t take it for granted. Biden himself said: We need to reaffirm the values ​​that have long defined us.

At a rally in New York for Governor Kathy Hochul, who is seeking her first full term, Clinton said the Democrats’ loss of control of the House and Senate would have huge consequences.

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, said the Democrats were inflation deniers, trying to hijack the image of the other side of her party as anti-democracy for rejecting the election results free and fair presidential election of 2020 simply because Trump lost it.

If we win back the House and the Senate, it is the American people who are saying to Joe Biden, we want you to work on our behalf and we want you to work across the aisle to solve the problems that we are facing,” McDaniel told CNN’s State of the Union.”

Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the nation’s largest union of public employees with 1.4 million members, has traveled the country to rally with Democrats. He said, it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be tough but we’re not giving up hope.”

Clearly people are concerned about the economy,” Saunders said. But voters are also concerned about the freedoms being taken away from them, whether you’re talking about the right to vote or you’re talking about a woman’s right to choose.

Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Hope Yen in Washington contributed to this report.

