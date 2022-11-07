After Imran Khan’s attack, Pakistan’s murderous political trio intensifies





Pakistan is still reeling from the attempted assassination of former prime minister Imran Khan, the born-again Muslim populist who has been campaigning for snap elections and a return to power since his ousting last April. After surviving gunshot wounds to his legs on Thursday, a three-way political battle between Khan, the civilian government and his military backers is now spilling onto the streets.

The flurry of accusations, questions and investigations following the shooting does not bode well for political and social stability in the world’s fifth most populous country and the only nuclear-armed Islamic republic. .

Khan to walk. For 70-year-old Khan, who is expected to make a full recovery, the struggle continues. Within 24 hours of being shot, former West End cricket hero Lothario turned Islamist turned himself in front of the cameras, dismissing the fact that he was the target of a lone wolf attack and the accusing of a plot hatched by Prime Minister Shehbaz. Sharif, Minister of Homeland Security and Senior Military Intelligence Officer.

Without offering any evidence, Khan demanded that they all resign. He also vowed to resume his long march through Pakistan’s political heartland as soon as he was healthy enough and encouraged his supporters to keep protesting, which they continued to do over the weekend.

Yet Khan runs a one-man show. Although his long march is expected to resume on Tuesday, the political momentum he has gained is expected to wane at least until he is on the streets again.

Meanwhile, Khans is demanding a snap election which he would win by most estimates, given the size of his rallies and his dominance in the by-elections he is unlikely to be considered by the government. or military leaders. The two seem dug in and called out Khan, pushing him to investigate him for politicizing the attack, even alleging the former prime minister orchestrated the attack himself by outplaying Bollywood actors.

Detective story? The country has lost too many leaders whose murders have never been properly investigated. But the last attack is particularly heavy because of what is at stake.

While the alleged shooter, arrested and subdued by a brave passerby, confessed to having acted alone in two leaked videos, his story has changed. In the first clip, he said he wanted to kill Khan because the former cricketing hero was cheating Pakistanis. By his second video, he had moved on to a convenient trope used to justify so many murders across the country: blasphemy.

While ballistics and forensics teams have yet to weigh in to confirm or reject the lone wolf theory, Khan continues to claim he was shot from two different sides and by multiple attackers. Doctors and eyewitnesses add to the confusion and offer different versions of the number of times he was shot.

Fact and conspiracy theories lead to political chaos. A senior military intelligence official was singled out by Khan as a co-conspirator, prompting the military to pull out their knives. In Pakistan, where spies enjoy anonymity and immunity, it is rare for a top spy to be investigated for anything, which is exactly what Khan demands.

But the Praetorian army is not moving, and an official investigation is not yet underway. The lack of cooperation and legal follow-up triggers confrontation, further polarizing partisan politics in Pakistan, where perceptions outweigh the truth.

The more Khan continues to blame senior government and military officials for the attack and continues to dismiss the lone wolf theory, the more supporters (and sympathetic voters, whenever allowed in) gain in hell.

Expect polarization and acrimony to escalate (further) between Pakistan’s political establishment which includes the old family parties and the powerful military and populist insurgency of the Khans.

Threatened with divisions, the establishment seems for the moment to be entrenched. Yes, Khan’s accusations have been dismissed by the upper echelons of government and the top brass, who seem more united than ever against him. Yet second-tier officials are now beginning to show concern about the pushback the Khans party is facing. Several mid-level military officials confirmed their sympathies for the Khans cause to GZERO.

[Khan] keeps the pressure on military leaders, who have been divided and therefore on the defensive, says Kamran Bokhari, of the New Lines Institute for Strategy & Policy in Washington, DC. He will use the attack on him to continue to exacerbate divisions within the military in an attempt to subordinate the institution to his goal of creating a one-party state.

In the fray, the military faces perhaps the biggest challenge to its dominance of the state in decades. Indeed, he is facing mounting criticism from the heart of the country, Punjab, which for decades has been the bastion of his support, Bokhari adds.

But the world’s sixth largest fighting force is unlikely to give in to pressure from Khans.

Men and machine are inseparable, Bokhari explains, in that the military-intelligence complex is so intertwined with the functioning of the state that any change in its role will be a very complicated affair leading to further destabilization.

But remember, it’s a three-way battle. Although they are far more seasoned than their sworn enemy, his Khan political opponents who make up the current coalition government are the right-wing Sharifs, the left-wing Bhutto-Zardaris and the religious parties who are fighting for their relevance.

Their goal is to see the military and Khan weaken each other and emerge as the beneficiaries of this feud, Bokhari assesses. The problem with this strategy is that Khans PTI [party] is much more popular. There is also the indisputable reality that the anti-Khan camp lacks a vision that can counter the PTI narrative.

The old adage about politics in Pakistan is that there are only three types of people who live there: the rich, the poor and the soldiers. At this rate, Khan seems to have captured the imaginations of many in the first two, while forcing a split in the third.

Of course, there is strength in numbers. But there is also a certain madness. For regional competitors like India and stakeholders in Washington and Beijing, this does not mean an E pluribus unum (out of many, one) moment for Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gzeromedia.com/after-imran-khan-attack-pakistans-fatal-political-threesome-escalates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos