ADFP award confirms Jokowi’s inclusive leadership





JAKARTA – The Maarif Institute assesses the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace (ADFP) 2022 Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received confirms the success of his inclusive leadership. "The Maarif Institute sees this award as confirmation of Jokowi's inclusive leadership success in managing diversity and building community cohesion in the midst of a challenging global situation," said Moh, Program Director of the Maarif Institute. Shofan, in a press release received in Jakarta, Antara, on Sunday, November 6. Shofan also appreciated ADFP's decision to present the award to Jokowi, represented by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin during his meeting with ADFP President Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ( UAE), last Wednesday. According to Shofan, Jokowi deserves the award because of her persistence in fostering interfaith harmony and peace in Indonesia. Jokowi is even able to harmonize relations between religious and ethnic adherents and present various efforts to combat political polarization and bigotry or the spirit of defending one creed. "Thus, this spirit of appreciation breaks down the walls of bigotry and builds bridges of peace between the diverse Muslim groups around the world," Shofan said. The award given to President Jokowi, Shofan added, is also a form of recognition of Jokowi's strong commitment to promoting and spreading the values ​​of peace, tolerance and coexistence in Indonesia as the largest Muslim country in the world. One was seen when Jokowi urged the United Nations (UN) to be more intensive in upholding pluralism and tolerance, amid rampant practices of religious intolerance and violence in the name of religion. . Shofan said Jokowi reminded all parties that the world needs unity, brotherhood, peace and cooperation to overcome other global challenges. He hopes that the prize can reinforce the commitment and seriousness of the Indonesian government to overcome discrimination and intolerance towards religious communities that still exist, such as in Bireun, Aceh; Cilegon, Banten; and Banyuwangi, East Java. In line with the agenda of strengthening the values ​​of tolerance, peace and dialogue among religious groups, Shofan said the Maarif Institute will organize the Maarif Ahmad Syafii Thought Conference at Muhammadiyah University, Surakarta from 12 to 17 November 2022. "The international recognition of Jokowi's leadership cannot be separated from the constructive role of national figures and the contribution of moderate religious organizations that have been strategic partners of the government so far. Buya Syafii's thoughts are always relevant in addressing the issues of the ummah and Indonesianness," Shofan said.

