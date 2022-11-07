PM Modi at Mandi Rally – The New Indian Express

Express press service

MANDI: Rapid progress and a stable government are needed for Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, adding that the people of the state have decided to keep the BJP in power.

Each vote will set the state’s development course for the next 25 years, the prime minister said.

Addressing a campaign rally in Sundernagar in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district, Prime Minister Modi said the state polls this time were special because the votes cast on November 12 would not only decide fate of the state for the next five years, but would also define what will shape the development of the state over the next 25 years. A few weeks ago, India celebrated 75 years of independence. When the country celebrates 100 years of independence, closer to that, Himachal will also complete 100 years of its formation. Therefore, the next 25 years are going to be very crucial, Modi said.

During the Congress rule, many vested interests emerged who did not want to see a stable government in India. The small states of the country have always been the target of these groups. From Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, many of these small states have now shunned instability. The same thing happened in Uttar Pradesh but people there changed the scenario and brought back the Yogi jis government, he said. People know that the BJP stands for stability, sewa bhaav (service), sam-bhaav (equanimity) and has given highest priority to development. This is why the people of Himachal Pradesh decided to bring the BJP back to power. I am happy that the people of Himachal, his young people, his mothers and his sisters understand this very well.

He also praised the One Rank One Pension scheme which guaranteed pensions to armed forces families living in the state. The Prime Minister again pleaded for a dual engine government for better development of Himachal Pradesh. If Himachal had a congressional government, the state would have been the last to receive these vaccines. You (the audience) pressed the right button (on the EVM) and that’s why so many developments happened, he said.

Turning to past Congress governments, he said they only built 15 houses for the people. Making false promises and giving false guarantees is an old Congressional trick. He never prioritized the development of the state while the BJP kept its promises, he said. After independence, Congress committed the country’s first defense rip-off. During his regime, Congress always took commissions in defense affairs. He committed scams of thousands of crores, Modi alleged.

The Prime Minister also addressed a rally in Solan, where he addressed the topic of dual engine and praised the development of Solan. Attacking previous governments at the Centre, Modi said: “For 30 years there has been instability in Delhi as millions of rupees have been wasted on frequent elections. In 2014, people voted for a stable government, he said. Previously, the prime minister visited Radha Soami Satsang in Beas near Amritsar in Punjab and met with its leader Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Modi also visited the sect’s community kitchen. In February, the Prime Minister met Dhillon in Delhi and also praised the spiritual organization for its social service.