Trump may lay down a test no special advocate can pass





WASHINGTON Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has long said the Justice Department is up to the task of investigating former President Donald J. Trump, whose final weeks in office included his attacking supporters. the Capitol as it refused to acknowledge its electoral defeat.

The assertion was part of Mr Garlands’ desire to show that the department could operate above partisanship, acting neither as the weapon nor the enemy of any president or party. The real and perceived political landmines that accompany an investigation of Mr. Trump could be circumvented, Mr. Garland suggested, by strictly adhering to the rule of law.

The rule of law means the law treats each of us equally, Garland said. There is not one rule for friends, another for enemies; one rule for the powerful, another for the weak.

But Mr. Garlands’ hopes are being tested by Mr. Trump’s apparent plan to announce he will run for the White House again, a step that would transform him from a former president into an electoral opponent of the president. Biden at a time of extreme political polarization. an environment leading the Justice Department to consider whether to appoint a special counsel to handle open criminal investigations related to Mr. Trump.

A special advocate, who is usually appointed by the attorney general, would have more autonomy to conduct an investigation than other federal prosecutors. That person has more independence than a U.S. attorney, but any final decision on whether to charge Mr. Trump would still rest with Mr. Garland and senior department officials.

The former president faces a series of investigations, including his handling of sensitive national security documents and his efforts to retain power after his electoral defeat, and the question remains whether the department will ultimately bring charges against him. him.

A special counsel could theoretically shield the department from the perception that an investigation of Mr. Trump is a partisan attack on Mr. Bidens’ main political opponent. But it could also imply that not all Americans could trust the Justice Department alone to make decisions about Mr. Trump’s accountability.

Whether Mr. Garland is appointing a special counsel to investigate Mr. Trump, the fact that the Justice Department is considering such a move for the second time in five years partly reflects the extent to which the former president has undermined trust in the institution’s ability to investigate him enough.

Our justice system faces one of the greatest challenges in its more than 250-year history, said Claire Finkelstein, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania and founder of the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law.

The Biden PresidencyWith the midterm elections approaching, here’s where President Biden stands.

There’s no reason under federal law that a former president or presidential candidate can’t be charged, Finkelstein said. But the nature of our politics has become so polarized that there is no criminal investigation, no indictment, no legal action that isn’t seen as just another part of toxic partisan politics. in the United States today.

By law, special advocates are appointed when an investigation presents a conflict of interest for the department and when it is in the public interest that someone relatively independent of the department assume responsibility for the case.

Should Mr Trump declare his candidacy, legal experts say investigating a sitting president, the main political opponent in an upcoming election, could present more conflict for Bidens’ Justice Department than it does has so far faced in its investigations.

Once Trump is more than a former president, but a declared candidate for president, it’s smart for the department to assess whether a special counsel is appropriate, said Andrew D. Goldstein, a prosecutor who worked on the investigation. of obstruction against Mr. Trump. by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

It wouldn’t be the first time a special advocate has had to handle a case related to Mr. Trump.

After Mr. Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey in May 2017, the department asked Mr. Mueller to complete the investigation of the offices in Russia and determine whether Mr. Trump obstructed that investigation. The Mueller report found no evidence that the Trump campaign broke the law in its dealings with Russia, but left prosecutors to decide the issue of obstruction after Mr. Trump left. Then-Attorney General William P. Barr interpreted the report to exonerate him of any wrongdoing.

After Republicans, led by Mr. Trump, continued to denounce Mr. Mueller’s work, John H. Durham was appointed to examine whether the Russia probe had been a partisan assault. (Mr Durham is expected to provide his findings to Mr Garland in the coming months. He did not accuse any senior government official.)

Now the department could appoint someone with broad oversight of the ongoing investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents after he left office, which includes questions about whether Mr. Trump or his aides intentionally misled investigators and attempted to obstruct the investigation.

Justice Department officials hoped they could weigh the evidence themselves and present a compelling case based on the facts and the law. By sticking to the rules, they hoped to show that the justice system was working, even in the face of multi-pronged attacks from Mr. Trump.

But it’s not clear that appointing a special advocate will boost public confidence in the department.

It is debatable whether the special advocates, and the independent advocates before them, have ever succeeded in their implicit mission to help the country reach consensus on highly controversial issues. Beyond Mr. Mueller and Mr. Durham, these include Leon Jaworski, who led the investigation into President Nixon during Watergate, and Ken Starr, who led the investigation into President Nixon. Clinton.

Once Mr. Trump is involved, it’s hard to imagine a world where a special advocate could successfully act as a neutral arbiter with fewer real or perceived conflicts than the attorney general.

As director of the FBI, Mr. Mueller has been credited with shaping the United States’ response to the post-9/11 terrorist threat. But Mr. Trump undermined that reputation with false claims and savage accusations, portraying Mr. Mueller, a Republican who had worked in the Reagan and Bush administrations, as a Democratic partisan hack engaged in a witch hunt.

Institution after institution that has depended for its legitimacy on its impartiality is finding it is no longer possible to speak with the authoritative voice of neutrality, Ms. Finkelstein said.

Finding a special advocate would be a challenge in an age of endemic partisanship. The nominee should be respected by Republicans and Democrats alike and be prepared to stand up to Trump’s censure.

And the rules governing the special counsel make it clear that Mr. Garland would ultimately decide whether to make the findings of the investigation public and prosecute Mr. Trump.

If past investigations involving Mr. Trump are any guide, a significant part of the country will believe Mr. Garland made a mistake, no matter what the evidence suggests. A special advocate won’t change that.

