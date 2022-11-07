Imran Khan – Walk from the firing point: Imran Khan





I am having trouble getting a registered FIR on my container shooting incident, says former Pakistani PM

PTI | Posted on 07.11.22, 01:00

Imran Khan announced on Sunday that his party would resume the march to Islamabad from the same place where he survived an assassination attempt but was shot and wounded during a rally in Punjab province, saying he preferred death rather than live a life of slavery.

The ousted prime minister, who underwent surgery, was discharged from hospital on Sunday and moved to his private residence in the city, hospital officials said.

The 70-year-old chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party spoke at a press conference at Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charity. We decided that our march would resume on Tuesday from the same (point) in Wazirabad where I and 11 others were shot and where Moazzam was martyred, Khan said before his release.

Khan was shot in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others at a Wazirabad container truck, where he was leading the march. PTI worker Moazzam Gondal died of gunshot wounds during the attack on Khan. The rally was suspended after the attack.

I will address the Haqeeqi Azadi (Real Freedom) march from here (in Lahore) and our march, in the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi, Khan said.

He said he would join the march in Rawalpindi and lead it himself.

In a veiled reference to the mighty military establishment, Khan said: They want to sow fear among us. But let me tell you… we will not budge from our position and are ready to sacrifice our lives for true freedom. I prefer death to living a life of slavery.

Khan had alleged that three people, Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, were behind the botched assassination attempt. The military dismissed the allegations as baseless and irresponsible.

Wondering if some people are above the law, Khan said: I’m having trouble getting an FIR registered on the shooting incident at my container. No Punjab police officer is ready to register an FIR on my complaint. If I, being a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, cannot register a case related to the attack on me, then think what will happen to the common man.

I want a transparent investigation. There was a pattern to the attack on me. First they called me a blasphemer and then tried to eliminate me as the murdered Governor of Punjab, Salman Taseer. The suspect’s confessional statement was recorded and released (to the media) to cover up the crime. The Inspector General of Punjab Police lied saying that the video recording of the suspect was hacked. In fact, they (police) are afraid to register an FIR because they have orders from them (military establishment).

