Foreign leaders hail CIIE as vital platform to share opportunities and boost global economic recovery

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a vital international platform for promoting trade, investment and global cooperation, and China has made important contributions to global economic recovery. , said foreign leaders and heads of international organizations.

In their remarks at the fifth CIIE opening ceremony held in Shanghai on Friday, they said China is following the right path of economic globalization and remains committed to promoting global development through cooperation.

Considering the CIIE as an important bridge for China-Indonesia economic and trade cooperation, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Indonesian and Chinese industries are highly complementary. Indonesia’s high-quality palm oil, coffee, tropical fruits and other specialty products will further open up the Chinese consumer market through the CIIE platform, he said.

He pointed out that in the current international situation full of uncertainties, the good cooperation between Indonesia and China is a positive energy for the region and the world.

The relationship between the two countries has become an example of mutually beneficial cooperation among countries in the region, the president said, expressing hope that the CIIE can play a positive role in promoting global economic growth and recovery. , and provide a platform for dialogue.

Stressing that the world needs much stronger international cooperation, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said: “That’s why we need this exhibition (CIIE) and similar opportunities to interaction and dialogue”.

She said China’s reforms have opened the economy to greater competition and innovation, which, in turn, has led to rapid gains in productivity and a huge rise in living standards.

“China has a huge stake in global trade and the strength of the multilateral trading system that underpins it,” World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

The WTO chief said she looked forward to working with China and other WTO members for a stronger and more efficient global trading system that benefits people and the planet.

Gerd Muller, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), said the expo “has quickly become a key global forum for trade, international cooperation and investment promotion”.

Muller saw many shared priorities between the CIIE and UNIDO, including making global partnerships and cooperation possible to ensure fair trade, working to share knowledge and technology to advance economic development, ensuring that the development is environmentally sustainable and share the goal of “progress through innovation”. .”

“UNIDO and China will continue their fruitful collaboration for shared growth and international development,” he added.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Calling the CIIE a milestone in trade liberalization and a vital tool for strengthening economic societies around the world, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said the import-themed international expo has provided a new stage innovation to developing countries to enter the Chinese market.

“The CIIE has enabled many countries and enterprises to reap the benefits of the Chinese people’s growing consumer appetite,” Wickremesinghe said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the global socio-economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the intensification of geopolitical confrontation showed that there was an urgent need for effective international coordination and an equal and respectful partnership, adding that he believed the import expo in Shanghai would inject strong impetus into the expansion of international economic and technical cooperation.

Hailing the CIIE as an opportunity to showcase his country’s business investment potential, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed his confidence in the fifth CIIE, seeing it as an unprecedented opportunity for promoting business opportunities.

He added that the expo will promote greater economic collaboration between Guyana and China, and between Guyana and the rest of the world.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said the CIIE has already become one of the most important international platforms for countries and companies to showcase their products, explore new trade and investment opportunities, deepen development partnerships and spur global economic recovery.

“Mauritania is endowed with a unique geostrategic location and abundant natural resources, which provides Mauritania with a healthy business environment and huge investment opportunities,” he said, expressing hope that this CIIE can help Mauritania to forge more business partnerships and attract more of them. investment.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi expressed confidence in economic cooperation with China, noting that the CIIE serves as a high-level platform to promote investment opportunities and form business partnerships.

Hosting the CIIE is a major decision by the Chinese government to promote a new round of high-level opening-up as well as a key step for China to proactively open its market to the rest of the world, the Premier said. Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, adding that the exhibition acted as a major platform for the promotion of trade and investment and cultural exchange and a window into the country’s new development paradigm, and provided a good international audience to share with the world.

China’s adherence to the right path of economic globalization and investment in global development cooperation are highly recommended, Sogavare noted.

He said he believes the CIIE will create new opportunities for developing countries to strengthen trade and economic relations with China.