Panorama of the week… The Turkish occupation plans to take control of – ANHA | HAWARNEWS





Arab newspapers published last week dealt with the results of the fighting between Turkish occupation mercenaries in northern Syria, in addition to developments in Egyptian-Turkish relations. Erdogan’s regime limits its mercenaries to ceding their areas of influence in the Aleppo countryside to “Al-Nusra” Starting with the Syrian issue, and in this context, the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan said: “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime is pressuring the leaders of its mercenaries in the northern and northeast countryside of Aleppo to ‘they agree to cede their areas of influence to the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra.” Sources following Erdogan’s policies in the areas he occupies in northern Syria revealed to Al-Watan that he has intensified his efforts in recent days to suppress his militia leaders in the areas of operations which he calls “Olive Branch” in Afrin, north of Aleppo, and “Shield of the Euphrates” in the northeastern countryside of the province. With the aim of imposing “Al-Nusra” by de facto force in the Afrin region and then in the areas of Azaz, Jarabulus and Al-Bab, after the failure of its earlier efforts to unite its rival militias under the command of a single military force and a unified formation. The sources said: Intense security meetings over the past week in Idlib, which is under the control of the “Al-Nusra” organization, brought together its terrorist leader, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, with leaders of “Al-Faylaq Al- Thalis militia, which lost the Battle of Afrin to al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda. In the middle of last month, before withdrawing militarily and continuing to govern the region under the sway of its security apparatus, with the consent and blessing of the Turkish regime. He said that last Sunday’s meeting in Idlib, which brought together the leaders of “Al-Faylaq Al-Thalis”, namely: Abu Omar Hajji Haritan, Abu Tawfiq Tal Rifaat and Abdel Aziz Salama, to the leader of “Al -Nusra”, led to the modification of an old agreement between the two parties with the beginning of the latter’s invasion of Afrin and he decided to keep the area under his security authority to extend later until to the city of Azaz. The sources said that the Turkish intelligence services sponsored the previous modified agreement, which reduces the influence of the Jabhat Al-Sham militias, the center of gravity of the Al-Faylaq Al-Thalis, in Azaz, after accusing it of cooperate and receive orders from outside. parties, with reference to Washington, with the exclusion of Jaish al-Islam militias from Al-Faylaq and all Turkish occupation areas in the Aleppo countryside. The sources said that Turkish officers from Turkish Intelligence and the Turkish Ministry of Defense met in Gaziantep, for the second time in 10 days, with the leaders of most of the militias formed for the so-called National Affiliated Army and financed by the Erdogan regime in the areas it occupies, to inform them of Ankara’s decision to cede areas of their influence led Al-Nusra and the failure of its efforts to form an army and a central military force in northern Syria by uniting its militias among themselves. He pointed out that northern Syria will later come under the security control of the “Al-Nusra” organization, whose civilian arm will function in a unified administration that will oversee the institutions of the so-called “interim government” affiliated with the Islamic State. opposition to the Turkish regime. A visit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawarnews.com/en/haber/panorama-of-week-turkish-occupation-plans-to-take-control-of-h33569.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

