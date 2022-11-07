Donald Trump attacks Ron DeSantis, nicknamed DeSanctimonious





Former President Donald Trump shot Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Saturday night. Trump, who endorsed DeSantis’ 2018 bid for governor, launched his first public attack on DeSantis. Trump gave DeSantis one of his trademark nicknames at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

In what was to be a rally to urge Republican candidates to win a critical midterm election, Trump used the spotlight to attack the Republican governor of Florida.

Trump read polling numbers for favored Republicans to run for president in the 2024 election, in which he called Florida Governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“Trump 71%, Ron DeSanctimonious 10%,” the former president told the crowd.

Trump was citing a Premise poll of just 512 adults between Sept. 2-5.

Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone reportedly used the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” in a recent Truth Social article.

@realDonaldTrumps endorsement MAKES Governor Ron DeSanctimonius #ungrateful, Stone reportedly wrote.

Multiple polls show support for both Trump and DeSantis as the 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

The CPAC straw poll conducted in February found Trump to be the overwhelmingly favorite Republican nominee of 2024 at 55% to DeSantis’ 21%.

The University of New Hampshire Center for Inquiry’s Granite State poll conducted in June found that 39% of likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire favor DeSantis over 37% who want Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll from August said 58% of registered Republican voters want Trump to be the nominee compared to just 16% for DeSantis.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll taken in September of likely midterm voters in Florida showed 48% would support DeSantis compared to 40% for Trump.

In 2017, then-President Trump gave a glowing endorsement to gubernatorial candidate DeSantis.

Trump wrote on Twitter, “Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our country and is a real FIGHTER!”

In June, Trump was asked about the possibility of making DeSantis his running mate in 2024.

Trump replied, “Well, I get along with him. I was very responsible for his success, because I supported him and he went up like a rocket.”

At Saturday night’s rally, Trump hinted that he is running for president again and will make an announcement very soon.

“Now, in order to make our country prosperous and safe and glorious, I’m very, very, very likely to do it again, okay? Very, very, very likely. Very, very, very likely,” Trump told the crowd. . “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Very soon.”

There are multiple reports that Trump will announce he is running in 2024 on November 14.

As for DeSantis, he leads Democratic gubernatorial challenger Charlie Crist by 12 points, according to a recent Spectrum News/Siena College poll.

Trump will be in Miami on Sunday campaigning for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Politico reported, “DeSantis was not invited nor asked to attend. .”

A Republican consultant reportedly told the outlet, “They didn’t invite Ron, which I think is stupid. Why don’t you try to avoid the fight happening? But in their defense, I don’t know if he would have come even if he was invited.”

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden called DeSantis “Donald Trump incarnate.”

