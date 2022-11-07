Politics
Xi Jinping a key player in the international order
The recent Congress of the Communist Party of China not only re-elected Xi Jinping as the party’s general secretary for a third term and future president of China, but also accentuated his absolute power and confirmed him as the spiritual guide of the country, a category he hadn’t had before, any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
The awe-inspiring prospect of the congress plenum in the Great Hall of the People with the neat symmetry, uniformity of its 2,300 delegates and the unanimity of the raised hands in the vote gives us a sense of Xi Jinping’s sheer power; and the dramatic and excessive episode of the expulsion of the elder Hu Jintao from the congress, in the face of the coldness of Xi and the rest of the participants, was a clear warning for those who try to oppose minimal dissent to his power absolute.
Beyond the programmatic conclusions of the congress, the clearest message was the composition of the Standing Committee, from which came members who could have an idea of their own and it is configured with members of the obedience apparatus of the party shown to its leader. Therefore, if anyone had any doubts, China’s future and its international relations will be determined by Xi Jinping.
Some of his biographical traits can help situate the character. Xi was the son of a revolutionary pioneer, who moved towards economic reformism and China’s international openness. He had a long and gray political experience and when he came to power in 2012 he was expected to continue the reformism of his father and his predecessors in the party. However, his perception that the reform process had led to the social advancement and power of new millionaires and big business leaders at the expense of party power, while increasing competition with the Western world, and given the history of the failure of the Soviet Union, chose to restore the central role of the party in society and increase China’s influence in the world. To do so, he amassed more power, purged hundreds of senior officials, investigated 4.6 million civil servants for corruption, and empowered party committees in state-owned enterprises, neighborhoods, and line ministries.
On the international scene, facing a long stage since the start of economic reforms in which China’s political power was not interested in its international influence, Xi Jinping tried to restore China to the role of a great world power and change the international order imposed by the West, which takes the form of economic multilateralism without interference by States and international institutions in the internal affairs of countries. That is, an international order centered on the relations between States, and in which human rights and individual freedoms are the internal responsibility of nations and are interpreted according to their specific characteristics and needs.
It seeks to develop the exercise of a great world power through investments and infrastructures in other countries with which it establishes economic links and potentially generates technological or commercial dependence, in particular with the Deep South, a developing country in which China has a growing economic presence and to whom it tries to serve as a model of development without the moral and political conditions that Western democracies try to impose.
However, China’s international relations networks are less dense than those of developed countries, its military capacity is much lower than that of the United States and NATO, its links with Russia generate growing mistrust as a partner insecure and commercial and technological dependence on the United States. and Europe is very decisive for China, so it will likely avoid decoupling and confrontation with the West in the short term, but it will persevere in its aspiration to become a great power and change the international order in a very different from that of liberal democracies.
The Chinese continue to be in love with tradition and draw inspiration from their glorious past to face the future. A tradition in which progressivity and perseverance are established rules for achieving goals. The orientations of Sun Tzu, military strategist of the Tang dynasty, who advises in The art of War Avoid the battle until you are sure to win it, avoid risks, intimidate the enemy and wear them down patiently.
The reconfiguration of the international order is inevitable and will resemble a long and complex game of chess in which democratic countries will have to preserve their values and their interests by acting with consideration, intelligence and coordination.
