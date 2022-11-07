Politics
Jokowi urges no delay in deciding presidential candidates, PDI-P: Megawati has her own time
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The President of the PDI-P DPP, Eriko Sotarduga, met the expectations of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) so that the political parties do not take too long to determine their respective presidential candidates (candidates).
Eriko thinks it’s reasonable when Jokowi asks like that.
“Yes, it’s natural. Like I said, Gerindra and PKB are fine, there’s nothing wrong, it’s good to start,” Eriko said when meeting at the Morissey Hotel. , in central Jakarta, on Sunday (6/11/2022).
Also read: Jokowi: Be careful when deciding on a presidential candidate, but don’t take too long
Eriko pointed out that the nomination of presidential and vice-presidential candidates is the right of a party or a combination of political parties.
For the PDI-P, Eriko said that the General President of the PDI-P (Ketum) Megawati Soekarnoputri had its own moment to decide the chosen presidential candidate.
“In particular, we at PDI-P believe that Ms. Megawati has her own time to determine who she will decide. It is her prerogative,” he said.
“So other friends, we’re excited to compete. We’re living in 2019 that the friction is very high, we don’t want 2024 (that to happen again). Whoever wants to name the first can”, Eriko continued.
Read also: Reminder to Jokowi to maintain his performance, let’s not talk too much about the 2024 presidential election
Then Eriko said that actually it was perfectly fine if other parties encouraged the PDI-P to choose the name of the presidential candidate.
However, he recalled, once again, that the decision of the presidential candidate falls under the right of political parties.
“If everyone gives their opinion, it’s natural. But whether the input becomes a decision, it depends on each party,” he added.
Jokowi previously said that the decision to determine the presidential and vice-presidential candidates (Capres-Cawapres) in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) is entirely in the hands of the political parties (parpol).
However, he hopes that the political parties will not take too long to determine who will carry the candidates for the election. presidential election 2024 coming.
“The most important thing is that I am… We have to be careful in choosing the candidates, but also not for too long, so that people can judge later,” Jokowi said in a special interview, quoted by Kompas.id, Saturday (5/11). /2022).
Also read: PDI-P admits he doesn’t know who Jokowi is referring to
Jokowi said the power to choose and carry presidential candidates is in the hands of political parties.
However, political parties must also meet the presidential nomination threshold required by Law Number 7 of 2017 relating to general elections.
“Again, the nomination is the business of the political parties. The determination of the coalitions is also made by the political parties,” Jokowi said.
|
