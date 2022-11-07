Politics
Boris Johnson to attack caustic cynicism over net zero at Cop27 | Cop27
Boris Johnson will tackle the caustic cynicism about net zero that is hampering UK and global efforts to tackle the climate crisis, in a speech at the UN Cop27 climate summit on Monday.
In a swipe at members of his own Conservative Party, the former British Prime Minister will pit the success and spirit of optimism at COP26 in Glasgow last November against the failures of governments, including the UK, to hold their promises since.
Because soaring oil and gas prices and the resulting global inflation, increases in the cost of fertilizers and food, have had an impact here and everywhere, they have led some naysayers with caustic cynicism to about net zero, he will warn.
Shortly after the end of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow last November, some right-wing members of the UK’s ruling Conservative Party, including many who had originally backed Johnson for prime minister in the general election of 2019, but who combined to help him step down in July began trying to use the climate emergency as a culture war issue.
They have opposed the UK’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and have set up a group of net zero scrutiny MPs to argue for easing or denying the legally binding target. Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which has already driven gas prices to record highs, fueled their efforts.
Johnson, whose supporters have long claimed him as a green champion, will tell a Cop27 audience on Monday: We need to end the defeatism that has crept in since last year, we need to end the energy blackmail of Putin, we must continue our campaign to end global dependence on hydrocarbons, and if we keep the spirit of creative and Promethean optimism that we saw in Paris and Glasgow, then we can keep [the] 1.5C [limit on global temperature rises] living.
Johnson is attending COP27 as a guest of the Egyptian hosts. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also attend the COP27 summit, having backed down from his initial decision to snub the summit, which will be attended by 110 world leaders.
He will hold meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and President William Ruto of Kenya.
He is also expected to raise with the Egyptian government the issue of Alaa Abd El-Fattah, a British-Egyptian democracy activist and blogger who is on a hunger strike in an Egyptian prison.
Sunak will pledge the UK to triple its funding for countries to adapt to the effects of extreme weather, from 500 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion in 2025, but there will be no new money for the climate finance, spending will already come from the 11.6 billion budget agreed before COP26.
Sunak will say: The world came together in Glasgow with one last chance to create a plan that would limit global temperatures to 1.5C [above pre-industrial levels]. The question today is: can we mobilize the collective will to deliver on these promises? I believe we can. By honoring the promises we made in Glasgow, we can turn our fight against climate change into a global mission for new jobs and clean growth. And we can bequeath to our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future. It’s a legacy we could be proud of.
He is expected to announce progress on a UK initiative to conserve the world’s existing forests and on ways to help communities where many jobs currently depend on fossil fuels switch to clean energy, the so-called transition just.
Sir Keir Starmer, who is not at COP27, will also kick off the conference by presenting proposals for net zero industry clusters centered on steel, cement, ceramics and chemicals in regions such as Humber and Teesside, Merseyside, Grangemouth and South Wales. .
Labor’s proposals would result in at least £1 billion more investment in the UK greening industry than under Tory plans, Starmer will say. The money would come from a National Wealth Fund project.
Labor has accused the government of dragging its feet on climate at every turn, leaving UK industry behind in the race for the clean and efficient technology of the future.
Ed Miliband, shadow secretary for climate change and net zero, said: The Conservatives have shown us over the past 12 years that they simply do not understand the scale of the [climate] emergency. If Rishi Sunak cannot provide leadership on the world stage, we cannot expect him to lead at home.
Labor policies include an energy price freeze, paid for by a more efficient windfall tax, as well as a green prosperity plan for a national wealth fund and national energy champion, GB Energy , to invest in renewable energies and nuclear energy.
Miliband said: This is a plan that will create jobs, support industries, tackle the cost of living and protect our home for future generations by tackling the climate crisis. There is a global race for the jobs of the future, and Britain under the Tories is lagging behind.
About 110 heads of state and government are expected to gather in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday for a two-day global summit at the start of the fortnight’s climate talks. The negotiations got off to a rocky start as the countries stayed up until the early hours of Sunday morning arguing over what should be on the conference agenda.
The contentious issue of loss and damage will be a formal item on the agenda of the talks, which will discuss how poor countries can be helped to recover from the ravages of extreme weather they are already experiencing.
On Sunday, the UK officially handed over the leadership of global climate negotiations to Egypt, a position it has held since the COP26 summit in Glasgow last November.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who will chair the COP27 talks, said Egypt was determined to hold countries accountable for their pledges to tackle the climate crisis. He said: We must not pass the point of no return [on the climate]. We must preserve our planet for future generations.
Security was tightened in Sharm el-Sheikh as world leaders began arriving on Sunday evening, and climate activists fear their voices will not be heard at the talks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/06/boris-johnson-to-attack-corrosive-cynicism-on-net-zero-at-cop27
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump holds his fire against DeSantis in Miami
- Boris Johnson to attack caustic cynicism over net zero at Cop27 | Cop27
- Jokowi urges no delay in deciding presidential candidates, PDI-P: Megawati has her own time
- Men’s Hockey Beats AIC, 3-2, For AHA Sweep
- Master google-research/google-research google-research/slot_attention on GitHub
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players Want Voice Over After Gimmighoul Trailer
- Xi Jinping a key player in the international order
- CARLY TEN THANKSGIVING OUTFIT IDEAS
- Australian sweetheart shows off Google Pixel at 72andSunny
- Aaron Carter, brother of Nick Carter and actor of ‘Lizzie McGuire, dies at 34
- Women’s Tennis Participate in Seahawk Invitational
- Multibagger Stock Sets Record Date for Stock Split, Certificates Rise 737% in 3 Years