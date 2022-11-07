Trump holds his fire against DeSantis in Miami





You will re-elect the wonderful, my great friend Marco Rubio to the United States Senate, Trump said. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

But at a rally in Miami for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who is seeking a third term against Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), Trump struck a much more conciliatory tone.

You are going to re-elect the wonderful, my great friend Marco Rubio to the United States Senate and you are going to re-elect Ron DeSantis as Governor, Trump told a packed crowd at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds.

Trump is expected to announce in mid-November that he is running for president. The move would pit him against DeSantis, who is also set to run in 2024 and has built a national reputation over the past few years for his handling of Covid-19 in Florida and his constant battles with President Joe Biden.

While the pair have mostly refrained from publicly criticizing each other, there have been skirmishes over the past few weeks. In addition to tagging DeSantis with a new nickname, Trump took to his social media site Truth Social to post a video of former Fox News host Megyn Kelly saying DeSantis can’t defeat Trump on a debate stage, and has further stoked political intrigue when he did not invite him to the Miami Rally.

In Miami, however, Trump gave a speech similar to others he had given. He hammered Biden on immigration, spread unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and portrayed Democrats as extreme in a part of Florida with a large population of residents who fled or made family members of left-wing strongmen in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Hispanics are joining our movement by the millions and millions and millions, many are here, Trump said. Many Hispanic Americans have their roots in nations completely destroyed by these vile ideologies, and they don’t want that to happen here.

He also hinted at his likely bid for the White House, saying he’ll likely have to do it again. … Stay tuned.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers a campaign speech at SCC Community Hall on November 6, 2022 in Sun City Center, Florida | Octavio Jones/Getty Images

As a long list of speakers excited the crowd ahead of Trump’s arrival, DeSantis began the first of three separate events as part of his 13-stop pre-Election Day tour. The governor hasn’t publicly lambasted Trump, though advisers acknowledge noticing Trump’s growing willingness to take jabs at him.

DeSantis stuck to a familiar two-stop campaign speech that included Biden’s denunciation as well as a reminder of his battles over Covid-19 and with Disney over the parental rights in education bill, known as the Dont Say Gay Bill by its detractors.

Look, I fought it the whole time, DeSantis said of Biden. I’ve been here since day one, since he came in, and we’ve been fighting for you. November 8 is truly the first time every American can go to the polls and simply tell Joe Biden what you think of his politics. You can send a strong message about this and I think he needs to hear it.

While criticizing Biden on immigration, he told the crowd that the feds needed to reinstate policies such as staying in Mexico and finishing the border wall. He did not mention that these were Trump policies, which he has done during some of his previous campaign stops.

Dueling rallies between Trump and DeSantis overshadowed a last-minute push by Democrats. Charlie Crist, the Democratic candidate challenging DeSantis, made several stops in South Florida, including a Souls to the Polls event designed to try to push voters to the polls on the final day of early voting. Crist trailed DeSantis in several polls leading up to Election Day.

Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, speaks during a campaign event at an early voting location on November 6, 2022 in Miami. | Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

The feud between Trump and DeSantis has forced Republicans in Florida to quietly signal which side they can take, even as they try to navigate a seemingly unwinnable situation. State Senate Speaker Wilton Simpson, who is running for statewide agriculture commissioner, was on stage with Trump, who previously backed him in his bid for the statewide post. .

Simpson and DeSantis have had bad blood in the past, including the governor at one point recruiting a Republican to run against him in the Republican primary. That candidate dropped out after Simpson agreed to allow the Florida Senate to consider congressional redistricting maps championed by DeSantis after the governor vetoed maps crafted by the state legislature.

During his brief onstage remarks, Simpson, referencing Trump, said voters must return a true conservative fighter to the White House in 2024. He also called Governor DeSantis Americas, a common nickname Republicans across the country began using referring to DeSantis. .

Florida Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters, who has been a strong Trump supporter since serving as Sarasota County Republican Party leader, attended Trump’s rally and at one point launched a Trump race, ran chanting the crowd eagerly responded to.

The site of the event, Miami-Dade County, comes with its own set of intrigue during the 2022 midterms. DeSantis and the Republicans look set to win the longtime Democratic stronghold for the first time. in two decades. The most recent poll has DeSantis beating Crist in Miami-Dade and with Hispanic voters, a huge concentration of whom live in Miami and surrounding cities. It’s part of what appears to be a huge red wave building in Florida for Republicans, who now have a 300,000-person registration advantage over Democrats.

On Sunday morning, Republicans also had a lead of nearly 340,000 votes, a massive advantage in a pre-election period usually won by Democrats before what is usually a big Republican wave on Election Day.

This is where socialism comes to die, Republican Representative Mario Diaz Balart told the crowd, which erupted in cheers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/06/donald-trump-ron-desantis-2024-tension-00065347 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos