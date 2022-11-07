Imran Khan on the assassination attempt





NNA | Updated: Nov 06, 2022 5:14 PM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 06 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday accused Punjab Police of refusing to register an FIR against DG(C)ISI Major General Faisal Naseer to investigate the the officer’s alleged involvement in the assassination attempt on Khan. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Imran Khan said: “Punjab Police said they are ready to register the FIR against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah but not against the DG (C)ISI Faisal Naseer.” Imran Khan held the three men responsible for the attack during his long march. “I fully believe that those three did this (the attack) through a conspiracy. It’s my right [to register case]. I am the leader of the biggest political party and former prime minister and if I can’t get his name in the FIR I ask what [rights can be expected] for the nation and for the common man?” Imran Khan said according to Dawn’s transcript of his lecture. in the province, which he had formed after his landslide victory. “It has been three days and the government of Punjab…which is a coalition government…but despite this, we have not been able to register a FIR because they say ‘it’s okay, we’re ready [to file] against the prime minister and the interior minister, but you can’t do it for this army general, Major Faisal,” Imran Khan said. Imran Khan welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to investigate the assassination attempt, but said: the three people I named, who are going to investigate?” “How can we have an impartial and fair ? It can’t happen. That’s why I asked them to resign so that the investigation is fair.”

PTI leader Imran Khan also announced that Haqeeqi’s march to Islamabad will resume from Tuesday from the same point in Wazirabad where his container was attacked last Thursday. “We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same [point] in Wazirabad where 1 was killed and 11 others were injured,” Imran said. “I will address the march from here (to Lahore), and our march, within the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi,” Dawn quoting Imran Khan. Imran said that once the march would reach Rawalpindi, he would join it and lead it himself.Additionally, in connection with the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Wazirabad police and other law enforcement agencies arrested four families, said ARY News reported Sunday.Imran Khan was attacked near his container in Punjab province during his long walk to Wazirabad on Thursday.Said Imran Khan believes the attack on him in which bullets were fired was conducted at the request of three people, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s interior minister and a top ISI general, and his remarks were based on information he had received. were injured and one person was killed in the shooting incident during the ma rche Haqeeqi. The suspected gunman who opened fire at the rally was arrested by police where he confessed he wanted to kill Imran Khan as ‘he was misleading the public’. Last week, Imran Khan began the long march to Islamabad and targeted the country’s spy chief, accusing him of detaining a “political presser”. After the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) announced a ban on the television broadcasting of Imran Khan’s speeches and lectures, the Pakistani government, citing respect for democratic principles, ordered the media body to lift the ban. (ANI)

