Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar publishes two books on PM Modi in Dubai
“[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery” and “Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith” – two books on the achievements and legacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been published by India’s Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Chandrashekhar to Dubai.
The books were published as part of a program of Vishwa Sadhbhavana, NID Foundation (Dubai Chapter) to strengthen and consolidate the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity between people in the United States, Australia and New Zealand.
The event was attended by dignitaries including Chairman of MBM Group, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Juma Al Maktoum, Consul General of India Dr. Aman Puri, Philanthropist and Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust Managing Trustee SP Singh Oberoi, Chief Patron of NID Foundation Satnam Singh Sandhu and MP for Noida Pankaj. Singh.
Addressing the Indian Diaspora at the Vishwa Sadhbhavana event, Chandrasekhar said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is now at an inflection point. From where we are today, in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, India can only go forward and that would be the next natural step in its development journey.
Claiming that Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, sweeping reforms and the success of government flagship programs such as Digital India, Skills India, Start-up India etc. have changed India’s previous narrative of a democracy that leaky and dysfunctional, he said India is a “living and breathing example” of a country that is not only plural, secular and diverse, but also synonymous with economic development, innovation, growth and prosperity.
Sharing the transformation story, he highlighted the depth and reality of this transformation over the past eight years. “We are 75 years old as an independent nation and we celebrate ourselves between here and for most of those years as an independent nation. What does that mean? This means that the Indian government is now embarking on an unprecedented infrastructure building spree…Today, we are the fastest growing innovation ecosystem in the world. In the past two years alone, 102 unicorns have been created. None of these unicorns are famous surnames. They have no political ties. They built the company on their abilities and then on their determination and hard work. This is the new India, this is transformation…”
Chandrasekhar spoke of various initiatives taken by the Prime Minister to transform the New India with reimagined ambitions, to achieve the goal of a trillion dollar digital economy and a five trillion dollar digital economy. here 2026.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Juma Al Maktoum said he was impressed with Prime Minister Modi. “India is a great nation with a very old history, but I can see that under the leadership of His Excellency, PM Modi, everyone has a mission, a vision and lives in families. Indians live in families because of humanity among themselves and as a nation because they are all represented by India.
Sandhu from NID Foundation expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the government for their support and cooperation with the Sikh community and Punjab.
Oberoi, thanked the Indian government for its initiative for the development of Punjab and the Sikh community and highlighted the problems faced by young Punjabis abroad. He praised Prime Minister Modi for his initiative towards the Kartarpur Sahab corridor and the announcement of Veer Bahadur Divas. He also raised the issue of fake agents and job portals.
Pankaj Singh highlighted the contribution of NRIs to nation building and hailed Prime Minister Modi’s vision on self-reliance and nation development.
Chandrashekhar, was on a day trip to Dubai, to meet Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. Chandrasekhar shared with him Prime Minister Modi’s New India vision and discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of deep technology, artificial intelligence, electronics and semi- drivers. The Minister also traveled to Ajman to attend the Deepotsav 2022 event organized by the Indian People’s Forum, UAE Uttar Pradesh Council.
