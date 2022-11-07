Romantic Donald Trump Was Embarrassed By LPGA Legend After Asking Her Out On A Date: Thanks, But No Thanks





Donald Trump is known for a multitude of reasons. One of those reasons includes his keen interest in the game of golf. Trump calls golf a natural game that he likes to play instinctively.

Recently, some big news has come to the fore regarding the ex-POTUS. An LPGA player has revealed something shocking about her brief relationship with Donald Trump in the mid-1970s.

This LPGA player stood up to Donald Trump

Donald Trump and his personal life have repeatedly made headlines. In an interview a few months ago, three-time LPGA champion Jan Stephenson opened up about the end of her brief relationship with former POTUS, Donald Trump, in the mid-1970s.

Jan detailed the much talked about moment she allegedly saw Trump. She described the time that had passed since they first met. She detailed how they decided to go for a French dinner. When Trump arrived, she walked to the plane and saw something completely different from what she had expected.

In fact, Trump didn’t come out. So when Jan walked in, she discovered a plane full of roses. In his words, I got on the plane, and it was full of red roses, and there was an empty seat with a rose and a little envelope. It said, We have reservations, and it was at a French restaurant.

July 29, 2022; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Former President Donald Trump tees off the first tee during the first round of a LIV golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Jones – USA TODAY Sports

She added, I’m like, is this in Atlanta? And he said, No, it’s not in Atlanta and was ready to take you to this French restaurant. I took a rose and put, thanks, but no thanks and put the note back on the seat and left.

Interestingly, this story ended on a sad note for the former president considering he got up. He later also ended up dating his first wife Ivana and the couple got married in 1977.

Stephenson has faced her share of problems as one of the most famous female golfers. She was considered a glamorous girl. She once admitted, I always thought it was a compliment (to be considered a glamorous girl), but an undeserved compliment. I don’t really feel like I’m a glamor girl or a sex symbol because the most important thing to me is golf.

In 2019, Stephenson was inducted into the World Gold Hall of Fame, tallying 20 career wins, including 16 on the LPGA Tour.

John Daly makes a crazy comparison involving Trump

Dalys’s personal life is a topic of discussion most often. The professional golfer is not unheard of for making controversial claims. Recently, he drew a comparison between Jesus and Trump.

Johnsaid, Trump wins and it ends because he’s like me and Jesus, we love everyone.

Well, this isn’t the first time John Dalys has made a controversial statement like this. However, this time the professional golfer went a little too far when he involved Jesus Christ himself in drawing the comparison!

JERSEY CITY, NJ OCTOBER 01: Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States talks with United States Vice Captain Tiger Woods after the Presidents Cup Final at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But, he also compared Trump to himself. Although it’s probably okay for him to do so, considering Trump and Daly have been friends for decades now.

Daly said, Trump is my friend that I have known since 92, so I call him DADDY TRUMP.

