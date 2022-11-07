The long march will resume from Wazirabad on Tuesday: Imran Khan





Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Sunday that the party’s long march will resume from Tuesday from Wazirabad in Punjab – the same point where he narrowly escaped an attempted attack. assassination last Thursday.

In a press conference from Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, the PTI leader said he would address the march every day and that in the next 10-14 days the rally will reach Rawalpindi from where he will lead the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi”. March.

He urged everyone to get out and join the march.

The former prime minister has said he wants a transparent investigation into the Wazirabad incident, but no FIRs have yet been registered.

[The] FIR was not registered because they [the police] say that we are ready to file a case against the Prime Minister and [interior minister] Rana Sanaullah but not Major General Faisal Raheem, he claimed.

During the press conference, the head of the PTI said he had a few questions he wanted answered. “First, there are people in Pakistan who are above the law, does the Constitution allow that?”

Reiterating that three people were involved in his assassination attempt, Imran demanded a transparent investigation and maintained that only an investigation would determine the truth.

It is my right to register an FIR against them, he said, adding that how is it possible that a Punjab police under the provincial government keep giving excuses and not registering a case.

It is pertinent to note that on Thursday, following the attack on Imran in Wazirabad, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said in a video statement that the party leader had named three suspects, whom he said, were behind the gun attack during the long march.

The former minister said the PTI chief was certain the men who planned the attack were Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer.

Referring to DG ISPR’s statement made yesterday, Imran said it was shocking that the spokesperson for the army’s media wing said that criticizing a military official is tantamount to defaming the Pakistani military.

Mr. DG ISPR, did you notice what you are saying? Is there any logic? If so, why is there a court martial? He asked.

Imran claimed an attack on him was a plot hatched by the three men he accused of being behind. It is my right to file a case. I am the ex-Prime Minister of the country, he added.

If I can’t file an FIR, how can an individual do it? he said, adding that only the powerful in this country are above the law and the profane get no justice.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the party leader would hold a press conference today, adding that it was hoped the former prime minister would be allowed to return home after the hospital tonight.

He added that the call to protest was suspended today due to the Raiwind Ijtimah (prayer rally).

Imran Khan will hold a press conference today, it is hoped that he will be allowed to return home from hospital by tonight. However, doctors have not yet released him from the hospital. The call to protest was suspended today due to Raiwind’s Ijtimah, he said in a tweet.

Earlier, the former prime minister addressed the nation for the first time after surviving an assassination attempt on Friday.

During his address, the PTI leader called on his supporters to continue protesting against the assassination attempt on him until those who plotted the attack resign from their positions.

In a video message from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH), Imran Khan said he was aware of the plot to kill him either in Wazirabad or Gujarat.

The ousted prime minister was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire on his container while leading the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi march in Wazirabad on Thursday. One person died in the incident, while several PTI leaders were injured.

Immediately after the shooting, Imran was taken to SKMCH Lahore. Dr Faisal Sultan, the hospital’s chief executive, said the head of the PTI was hit by four bullets in the leg.

Breaking his silence in his video address, the PTI chairman alleged that three people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer, were behind the attempted attack. failed assassination for his life.

