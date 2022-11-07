Trial section of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is ready for trial operation





Workers check the electrical system at a test section of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Bandung, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo: Xinhua The test section of Indonesia’s Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a landmark project under China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is ready for a test operation of the system. electric multiple unit (EMU) after the successful installation and commissioning of its traction substation and other equipment on Saturday, China Media Group announced Sunday. Experts said the successful installation and commissioning marks an important milestone for the BRI project, as it means trains are now electrified and will actually be able to run. The 14 kilometer long test section is located between the Tegalluar station and the No. 4 casting stope, with a trial operation of the EMU system scheduled for mid-November. The trial will be followed by a comprehensive test operation incorporating all aspects of the project such as tracks, trains, signals and other components, Sun Zhang, a railway expert at Tongji University, told the Global Times on Sunday. of Shanghai, noting that the signal control system and test trains were exported to Indonesia by China. Sun added that as the first high-speed rail system in Southeast Asia, the project will promote the development of RCEP and strengthen the cooperation and connection of surrounding regions. The China Media Group report added that the electricity-related test section will simultaneously test electrical engineering works, including communication, signal, power supply and traction power supply. The high-speed railway’s electrical system was designed in accordance with Chinese technological standards, with key equipment all manufactured by Chinese companies. The 142 km Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway was built using Chinese technology, and it will shorten the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of West Java province in Indonesia, by more than three hours to about 40 minutes with an expected speed of 350 kilometers per hour. Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the construction site of the Tegalluar station of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway on October 13, saying the construction achievements will be showcased to the world at the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, which will further demonstrate the good cooperation between the Indonesian and Chinese governments. The erection task of all box girders along the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway was completed on October 16, which means that the track-laying channel has fully opened, laying a solid foundation for the completion of the railway, Xinhua news agency reported. world times

