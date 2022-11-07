Sweden’s and Finland’s membership in NATO is wavering. The reason is in Ankara News

Sweden and Finland have remained politically neutral for decades. None of the Nordic countries wanted to join NATO, the US-led Western defense alliance. Especially during the Cold War, it was important not to irritate neighboring Russia. Finland, in particular, pulled off a balancing act between Moscow and Washington.

But Russia’s attack on Ukraine changed everything. Russia was seen as an aggressor, and Stockholm and Helsinki wanted military cover. Finland shares a long border with Russia and Sweden has a tactical target on the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Many NATO partners have welcomed the wish of the two countries. One blocked, however: Turkey. They threatened to refuse admission. It takes the consent of all states for a country to join NATO.

Sweden in particular was a thorn in Ankara’s side. Turkey has justified its blockade on Sweden’s and Finland’s alleged support for “terrorist organisations” such as the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the Glen movement. Stockholm and Helsinki have rejected these claims. An arms embargo has also angered the Turks.

Then, in June of this year, a surprising about-face took place: at the NATO summit in Madrid, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renounced his week-long blockade on the membership of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

The three countries in question have signed a memorandum of understanding responding to Turkey’s reservations. The two northerners promised Erdogan a “hard crackdown” against the Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK, which is classified as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the EU and the United States. In addition, Finland and Sweden want to consider the extradition of suspected terrorists to Turkey. An arms export embargo against Ankara is also on the brink. Turkey “got what it wanted”, said an initial reaction from Ankara at the time.

A few weeks later, the representatives of the 30 member states of NATO signed the accession protocols necessary for the admission of Sweden and Finland.

And since ? Sweden and Finland are still not part of NATO. Why is that? Or rather: to whom?

Not surprisingly, Turkey is once again the state that is holding the brakes.

In September, Erdogan repeated old allegations that Sweden supports terrorism. “Sweden is a cradle of terrorism. And terrorists have penetrated their parliament,” he said in an interview with US television channel PBS.

“In Finland, on the other hand, they are not like Sweden. They are a bit calmer and have more control over developments. But Sweden is not like that. They always use certain reasons. They always use apologies. They always talk about the constitution. And as a guiding principle of the constitution, they value freedom of speech,” Erdogan said and continued: “And in return I say that terrorism has nothing to do with do with freedom of speech. And the Turkish parliament is the final decision-maker.”

A threat that could put a brake on Sweden’s membership in NATO.

Stockholm therefore reacts calmly. On Saturday, Sweden’s new foreign minister, Tobias Billstrm, announced that ties with the YPG and its political offshoot, the PYD, would be cut. “We don’t intend to have a close association with them,” Billstrom said in a radio interview.

According to Billstrm, the priority is Sweden’s accession to NATO and the success of negotiations with Turkey.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stressed that the distances between the YPG and the PYD were not new and referred to the tripartite agreement between Sweden, Finland and Turkey reached this summer.

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Erdogan, told Swedish TV channel SVT that the government was happy with Sweden’s stance on the issue. When asked if this affected Turkey’s opinion of Sweden joining NATO, he replied: “It certainly helps. But there are other conditions that must be met.”

Another shock absorber. The warm words of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who believes that the new Swedish government is determined “to meet the country’s demands for an approved NATO candidacy”, do not help either. Most important is the concrete implementation, he said, of the agreement between Sweden, Finland and Turkey.

So what’s missing? Turkey requests extradition. Turkey’s Ambassador to Sweden, Ynet Can Tezel, also tells SVT. “Sweden needs to extradite people based on the evidence presented. We have thick bodies of evidence for them to consider.”

But we seem to have had enough of the Turkish braking strategy. And that’s NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He puts pressure on Ankara.

“Finland and Sweden support the agreement with Turkey. They have become strong partners in our common fight against terrorism in all its forms. They are unequivocally committed to a long-term agreement with Turkey to meet your security concerns. It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO,” Stoltenberg demanded a few days ago. He added that approval should come on as soon as possible.

But when does she come?

At least until December. Because, with Turkey, Hungary has not yet approved the accession of the two northern countries to NATO. But it should happen in December.

Finnish President Sauli Niinist wrote on Twitter that he had a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn about NATO. “It’s good that Finland can count on Hungary for our NATO ratification,” he wrote. According to the Bloomberg news agency, Hungary wants to ratify the NATO proposals in December.

And when will Turkey follow? Perhaps as early as December, estimates at least Hseyin Bagci, director of the Turkish Institute of Foreign Policy (DPE) and professor of international relations. “There is no point in waiting for Erdogan any longer. It is likely that he will give Sweden and Finland a Christmas present from NATO,” he said, according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg news agency, citing officials, reports that Turkey’s “yes” is unlikely before the June elections. Sweden has not done enough to meet Turkey’s demands and the agenda of the Turkish parliament is busy for the rest of the year, according to the officials, who asked to remain anonymous.

It could also mean that Finland will have to wait even longer before joining NATO. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin underlined what Finnish President Sauli Niinist said earlier – that Finland cannot move forward without Sweden. “We would like to emphasize that we are going hand in hand in NATO,” she said at the end of October.

Hand in hand in NATO – a step that many are waiting for. Especially the other Nordic countries. “It will be a historic moment when the five Nordic countries join NATO,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre said. “A NATO with Finland and Sweden will change cooperation between the Nordic countries and bring them even closer in terms of security,” said Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdttir.

But it will take time until then.

