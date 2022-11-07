COP27: UN climate talks kick off in Egypt amid major global crises





Envoys from around the world gathered in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday for talks on tackling climate change as the world grapples with multiple crises, including war in Ukraine, high inflation , food shortages and an energy crisis. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the planet was heading towards irreversible “climate chaos”. António Guterres urged all countries to find a way to put the world back on track to reduce emissions and help the poor cope with the impacts of global warming. More than 40,000 participants have registered for this year’s talks, reflecting the sense of urgency as major weather events around the world affect many people and cost billions of dollars in repairs. Egypt has said more than 120 world leaders will attend, many of whom will speak at a high-level event on November 7-8. While US President Joe Biden was expected at the summit, many figures including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not planned to come. It cast doubt on whether the talks in Egypt could result in major agreements to cut emissions without two of the world’s biggest polluters. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the talks were overshadowed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which has sparked political and economic upheaval around the world. “2022 must not become a lost year for climate protection,” Baerbock said in a statement. “For many states, it’s about the survival of their people and their culture. For them, the climate crisis remains the most important security issue, not Russia’s war in Europe.” Baerbock said Germany was willing to show solidarity with poor countries, including on the thorny issue of compensating for losses from climate change caused by emissions from rich countries. Host country slammed for limiting gatherings Rights groups slammed Egypt on Sunday for restricting protests and stepping up surveillance during the summit. New York-based Human Rights Watch, citing Egyptian media, said authorities had also arrested dozens of people for calling for protests. “It is becoming clear that the Egyptian government has no intention of relaxing its abusive security measures and allowing freedom of expression and assembly,” said Adam Coogle, the group’s deputy director for the Middle East. and North Africa, in a press release. Human Rights Watch said it joined about 1,400 groups around the world urging Egypt to lift restrictions on civil society groups. Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a prominent imprisoned pro-democracy activist, escalated his hunger strike on the first day of COP27 on Sunday, according to his family. Abdel-Fattah’s aunt, award-winning novelist Ahdaf Soueif, said he went on a “hunger strike” and stopped drinking water at 10 a.m. local time (9 a.m. CET). Fearing that he could die without water, she called on the authorities to release him in response to local and international appeals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/green/2022/11/06/cop27-un-climate-talks-kick-off-in-egypt-amid-major-world-crises The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos