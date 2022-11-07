Trump apologizes to Matt Gaetz on behalf of America at rally – Rolling Stone





At his second rally of the weekend, Donald Trump spewed his typical racism and election lies, but he also issued an apology “on behalf of the country”. The apology was directed at Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who for many months was under investigation for alleged sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, smuggling women across state lines to prostitution and obstruction of justice. The twice-impeached former president appears to believe he has the power to not only speak for the country that removed him from office, but also to apologize to an alleged sex trafficker on his behalf.

“A man who’s a fantastic person, gets a little controversial sometimes, but there’s nobody better than this guy — and he’s been through a lot,” Trump said of Gaetz.

Gaetz and his friend, Joel Greenberg, came under suspicion in 2020 after prosecutors accused Greenberg of fabricating false allegations and false evidence to smear a political opponent. During this investigation of Greenberg, officials also found evidence that led them to believe he may have paid women, including a 17-year-old, to have sex with Gaetz. The congressman has repeatedly denied the allegations and maintained his innocence.

At the rally, Trump avoided getting too specific about the details of the Gaetz investigation. “The word we can’t say, I’m not going to say it, but he went through things related to that and it was terrible the way he was treated. He’s so tough, so strong, and all the world says he’s smart and loves this state and country Matt Gaetz Great man, great man Really great thank you We apologize on behalf of the country we all do because what you’ve been through is just terrible and so useless.”

But maybe Trump should apologize on her behalf. Because when Gaetz asked him for a preventive pardon before leaving the White House, Trump did not grant him one. According to congressional testimony from John McEntee, who served as director of the White House presidential personnel office under Trump, Gaetz complained that the Justice Department was trying to “make his life hell.” It would be “great” if Trump could grant him a pardon, Gaetz said, according to McEntee. But Trump has not forgiven him.

Greenberg eventually pleaded guilty to six counts, including sex trafficking of a minor, and agreed to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation of Gaetz. But late last month, prosecutors recommended not indicting the congressman in the case due to questions about the credibility of two key witnesses before a jury.

The rest of Trump’s speech at the Florida rally was filled with his typical fare. He complained about Democrats and “crazy Nancy Pelosi,” casually asking, “By the way, how has she been lately?” when he learns that the House Speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by a man who broke into their home with a hammer, leaving Pelosi with a fractured skull as well as other serious injuries. Trump also repeated his lies about the 2020 election, and he claimed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court admitted the 2020 ballots were counted when they did no such thing. Later, Trump appeared to hint that he could announce a 2024 presidential race at his next rally in Ohio on Monday.

“In order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I probably have to [run] again,” Trump said. “Stay tuned.”

