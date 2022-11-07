Arrival in Sharm el-Sheikh, the Vice-President ready to participate in the COP27 climate change summit





Sharm el-Sheikh, wapresri.go.id – Vice President (Vice President) KH Maruf Amin and Ms. Hj. Wury Maruf Amin arrived in Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, on Sunday evening (06/07/2022) to attend a series of activities at the 27th UN Climate Change Summit (COP). The vice president and his entourage landed at Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport around 6:30 p.m. local time after boarding a flight from Cairo. Appearing to welcome the Vice President’s arrival on the steps of the plane, Egyptian Minister for International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Indonesian Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Indonesian Defense Attaché in Egypt Aria Sanggita Saleh. The following day, Monday (11/07/2022), the Vice President will represent President Joko Widodo at the opening of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP) at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre. In addition, after attending the opening of the summit, the vice president is also expected to deliver a speech on the agenda of the high-level segment. At this event, all Heads of State/Government had the opportunity to deliver speeches including the Vice President who was ranked 33rd after the Vice President of Kuwait. For information, the previous climate change summit, namely COP26, was held from October 31 to November 12, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland, with the theme Leading Action Together Climate. The United Kingdom acts as chair and Italy as the organizing partner for the period 2020-2021. During this summit, President Jokowi was present and delivered a speech at the Global Leaders Summit on Forests and Land Use. Besides Ms. Wury Maruf Amin, also accompanying the Vice President on a working visit to Sharm El Sheikh, including the Head of the Vice Presidential Secretariat Ahmad Erani Yustika, Deputy for Human Development Policy Support and Equity Development Suprayoga Hadi, Director General for Asia Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pacific and Africa Abdul Kadir Jailani, Vice President’s Special Staff for Communication and Information Masduki Baidlowi, Vice President’s Special Staff for General Affairs Masykuri Abdillah, Acting Chief of State Protocol/Director of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Simon Djatwoko Irwantoro Soekarno Affairs, and Head of Baznas Noor Ahmad. (EP-BPMI Setwapres)

