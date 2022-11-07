Politics
Inside the Lib Dem plot to link Rishi Sunak to Boris Johnson’s mistakes and seize the Tory’s plummeting polls
The Liberal Democrats are trying to revive themselves as the struggling landlords’ party as they try to win over Liberal voters in southern England who are put off by the Tories and increasingly drawn to Labour.
As government polls began to dip during the autumn, the Sir Ed Daveys party apparently couldn’t take advantage in part because it had to cancel its annual conference due to a clash with the funeral of the late Queens.
While Labor has seen its support soar, winning a majority of all voters in some polls, the Lib Dems’ own ratings have barely budged since the summer. Survey for I by BMG shows that over the past five months the party has consistently held between 9 and 12 percent. The Liberal Democrats failed to capitalize on the Tory collapse, said BMG Robert Struthers.
In a speech in Westminster on Sunday, replacing his canceled conference speech, Sir Ed repeatedly took aim at the Tories and Rishi Sunak personally.
He announced a new mortgage support policy of 300 a month for families whose repayments have increased by at least 10% of their income, and said: The Tories’ property penalty is making it even harder for young families to get a mortgage in the first place.
In a direct attack on the new Prime Minister, Sir Ed said: The faces at the top may change, but all the same issues remain. One of Rishi Sunaks’ very first decisions as prime minister was to reappoint the terrible Suella Braverman as home secretary less than a week after she was forced to resign for breaking the rules. Trellis judgment, with Johnson-esque integrity.
The Lib Dems made significant progress in the so-called blue wall of previously secure Tory seats during the Boris Johnson years, with shock by-election victories in Chesham & Amersham, North Shropshire and Tiverton & Honiton attributed in part to the Mr Johnson’s dislike of liberal-minded Tory voters. This is why Sir Ed wants to link Mr Sunak to his divisive predecessor, while accusing him of setting the stage for the impending recession when he was chancellor. We are in this huge economic mess and his fingerprints are everywhere, a Lib Dem source said.
Perhaps even more problematic for the party than Mr Johnson’s demise is the rise of Sir Keir Starmer. BMG data suggests a quarter of voters who backed the Lib Dems in 2019 now support Labour. In contrast to Sir Keirs’ growing visibility and popularity, two-thirds of the public say they do not know enough about Sir Ed to form an opinion of him.
The Liberal Democrats are also suffering from their relatively low profile since the last general election shut down the Brexit debate, insiders admit. Prior to 2019, the party attracted attention for its staunchly pro-Remain stance, but now there is no comparable issue where Sir Ed and his colleagues have been able to stand.
Blue Wall Tory MPs feel more confident than six months ago about their chances of being re-elected. We said I: I think we are more likely to hold our seats with a really, really strong Labor Party. Because the Liberal vote is down and Davey isn’t cutting, many of us think we’ll be protected. It’s mainly because Labor is so behind in our seats that they might actually jump to second place and take a few votes away from us, but hey probably hold on.
The Lib Dems have responded by beefing up their campaign clout in the few dozen seats they intend to target in the next general election, picking candidates well in advance and ordering sitting MPs to identify neighboring constituencies that could also be winnable.
With nearly all of its target seats currently held by the Tories, the party has decided to abandon its decades-old strategy of hitting the Tories and Labor equally. His goal is to convince home county voters that their only chance of getting a non-Conservative MP is to support the Liberal Democrats.
We are not competing with Labor in places where we seek to be competitive, a Liberal Democrat MP has said. I don’t think we should seek to force this as a problem, the priority is to take on the Tories. BMG, Mr Struthers added: Liberal Democrat support is concentrated in certain constituencies, so reading nationally may not gain strength locally. He suggested that an informal non-aggression pact with Labor is a very viable route to additional seats, exactly the route taken by Sir Ed.
Appearing on the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the party leader declined to discuss the possibility of a coalition or deal with Labor but concluded: I have fought the Tories all my life, and what I want to do is make sure we get rid of as many Conservative MPs as possible.
