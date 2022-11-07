Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Donald Trump make final midterm push for John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania – NBC10 Philadelphia





What to Know Former President Barack Obama opened the day at a rally in Pittsburgh with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who represents his party’s best chance of overthrowing a Senate seat held by Republicans on Tuesday. Obama and Fetterman appeared alongside President Joe Biden and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro later in the day in Philadelphia. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, ended the day by wooing voters in a working-class southwestern region of the state with Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The flurry of presidential attention on Pennsylvania underscores the stakes in 2022 and beyond for a presidential battleground state staging crucial elections for the United States Senate, House and Governor on Tuesday.

Swing state Pennsylvania was the scene of a clash between presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars worked to energize voters just days before voting was due in a midterm election in high stakes across the country.

Former President Barack Obama opened the day at a rally in Pittsburgh with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who represents his party’s best chance of overthrowing a Senate seat held by the Republicans on Tuesday. Obama and Fetterman appeared alongside President Joe Biden and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro later in the day in Philadelphia.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, ended the day by wooing voters in a working-class southwestern region of the state with Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

The flurry of presidential attention on Pennsylvania underscores the stakes in 2022 and beyond for a presidential battleground state staging crucial elections for the United States Senate, House and Governor on Tuesday. The Senate contest may well decide the Senate majority and with it, Biden’s agenda and judicial appointments for the next two years. The governor’s race will determine the direction of state policy and control of the state’s electoral infrastructure ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.

Polls show a close contest between Trump’s preferred Senate nominee, Oz, and Biden’s pick, Fetterman, in the race to replace incumbent GOP Senator Pat Toomey.

In the gubernatorial race, Shapiro, the Democratic state attorney general, leads the polls over Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel who some Republicans say is too extreme to win a general election in a state Biden narrowly won two years ago.

And while Democrats feel good about the race for Pennsylvania governor, they entered the weekend decidedly on the defensive nationally as voters wary of Biden’s leadership amid runaway inflation. , crime problems and widespread pessimism about the direction of the country.

For all the candidates, issues and important dates voters need to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, head over to NBC10’s Decision 2022 page. You’ll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the November primaries and general elections.

History suggests that the Democrats, as the ruling party, will suffer significant losses on Tuesday.

Obama’s appearance in Pittsburgh at noon marked his first campaign in Pennsylvania this year, though the former president was the Democratic Party’s top surrogate in the final sprint to Election Day. Obama has campaigned in recent days across Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona before hitting Pennsylvania.

As Biden’s approval numbers dwindle, the current president has been a much less visible presence in battleground states, although Saturday marked his third appearance in three weeks in his home state of Pennsylvania. as he worked to support Fettermans’ outlook.

The White House has privately feared for weeks that concerns over Fetterman’s health could undermine his candidacy.

Fetterman is still recovering from a stroke he suffered in May. He mixed up words and struggled to finish sentences in his only debate against Oz last month, although medical experts say he is recovering well from the health scare.

Despite his challenges, Fetterman has relentlessly attacked Oz for his opposition to abortion rights and lambasted the former New Jersey resident as an ultra-wealthy porter who will say or do anything to get elected. Oprah Winfrey, who raised Oz on her TV show, endorsed Fetterman on Thursday.

Oz, meanwhile, worked to create a moderate image in the general election and focused his attacks on Fetterman’s progressive positions on criminal justice and drug decriminalization. Still, Oz has struggled to connect with some voters, including Republican voters who think he’s too close to Trump, too liberal or inauthentic.

Meanwhile, Trump held a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, in support of Oz and Mastriano on Saturday night.

Oz barely won the GOP nomination even after winning Trump’s endorsement. The former Republican president is betting that the famed TV doctor, who counts former first lady Melania Trump among his fans, will help Republicans win over suburban women in the crucial state.

The event was part of a final flash mob that also took Trump to Florida and Ohio, two critical presidential battleground states. He hopes a strong GOP presence this week will generate momentum for the 2024 race he is expected to launch in the days or weeks after the polls close.

Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans.

At a Thursday night rally in Iowa, the traditional location of the first contest on the presidential nominating calendar, Trump repeatedly referenced his ambitions for the White House in 2024.

After talking about his first two presidential elections, he told the crowd: Now, in order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, okay? Very, very, very likely. Very, very, very likely.

Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. See you soon, he said.

The potential dynamics of the race are already spilling into public view.

On Sunday, Trump headlined a rally in Miami, Florida, in support of Senator Marco Rubio, a former rival. Uninvited: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election and is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger should the pair decide to run for president.

Trump’s rally schedule underscored both his undeniable popularity with the Republican base and his polarity. His aides agree that Trump is best deployed in races in which candidates try to turn the base.

Republicans in Westmoreland County, where Trump spoke on Saturday, hoped the former president would do just that on Saturday.

The Trump bump is still a real phenomenon,” said Bill Bretz, who chairs the Westmoreland County GOP. I’m sure that’s what he hopes to bring, to make sure everyone is aware of the importance of these races, giving both men a boost and really chasing that vote on Election Day.

___

Peoples and Colvin reported from New York.

___

Read more about the issues and factors at play midterm at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/decision-2022/biden-obama-trump-make-final-midterm-push-in-pennsylvania-2/3413939/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos