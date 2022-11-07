‘I made this Gujarat’: PM Modi launches BJP election slogan





The divisive forces that have engaged in spreading hatred and vilifying Gujarat will again be swept out of the state in next month’s Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Addressing his first campaign rally in his home state after the election timetable was announced, Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party would win the election by a record margin. “The people of Gujarat never accept those who spread hatred. Anyone who tried to defame and insult Gujarat in the past has been expelled from Gujarat by the people. In this election too, such people will suffer the same fate “, Modi said while launching BJP polling campaign in the tribal dominated village of Nana Pondha in Kaprada taluka, Valsad district. Prime Minister also proposed new election slogan in GujaratiAa Gujarat, mai banavyu chhe (I did this Gujarat), and also made people sing several times during his speech. “We have worked continuously for the development of Gujarat. Every Gujarati is full of self-confidence, that’s why when Gujaratis talk, a sound emanates from them. I made this Gujarat,” Modi said. Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will resume on December 8. The BJP has won six consecutive Assembly polls in Gujarat. The term of the current assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Without taking names, the Prime Minister said: “Those who try to defame Gujarat are surprised that the people of Gujarat do not believe their false propaganda. It is because the people of this state have made Gujarat a job relentless and they will never allow anyone to harm the state. Modi claimed that Gujarat has created many records in terms of development. Not a single science school existed in the tribal belt (of Gujarat) a few decades ago, but today tribals have access to the science colleges and universities that are built in the region. “Every Gujarati worked hard blood and sweat to make Gujarat. Once upon a time we were looking for doctors, today there are hospitals and medical colleges in the tribal areas. Previously if a tank was built , the drum would be played for a month and if a hand pump was installed, the village would distribute Penda.Today, through projects like Estol, we work to provide water to my tribal villages by raising water up to 200 floors,” the prime minister said. The BJP has stepped up its election campaign in the state since Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in Ahmebdabad on October 13. Unlike previous polls, this time the Aam Admi party entry made the election a triangular contest with party leader Arvind Kejriwal already making several visits to states and waging a high-tension campaign.

