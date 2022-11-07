Imran Khan: Judicial commission to investigate Pak’s attack good idea, but first sack accused





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot dead during his rally in Punjab on Thursday, said he welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ request for a full judiciary commission to be set up to investigate the failed assassination attempt.

A day after the attack on him, Khan alleged that three people, Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, were behind the failed assassination attempt on him. his life. But first, the defendants must be removed from office. The Judiciary Committee should investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif. The Judiciary Committee should also investigate the encryption, he said.

I am the former Prime Minister and the leader of the largest political party in Pakistan, the tragedy is that despite my government in Punjab, a First Information Report (FIR) has not been filed for three days. Imagine what must happen to the common man in this country.

As the attackers’ interview was taped and leaked, the police said we were under pressure. We haven’t been able to register an FIR because they say we’re ready to press charges against the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary, but you can’t do that for this General of the army, Maj. Faisal, Khan said.

He also announced the resumption of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Long March from Tuesday.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Khan, 70, was shot in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others riding a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the government led by Shehbaz.

If an Interagency Intelligence (ISI) officer does a heinous act, instead of taking action against him, Interagency Public Relations (ISPR) comes and says we will protect him. They say treason charges will be filed against Imran Khan. In this country, an ex-Prime Minister cannot register an FIR because these people are so powerful that no one can touch them.

THE COMMISSION

Sharif on Saturday called for a full judicial commission to be set up by the Supreme Court to investigate the Khans’ allegations.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sharif said, “I request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to establish a full judicial commission, including senior and junior judges. Chief Justice (Umar Atta) Bandial, I ask you to make a full commission of the court; I will also send you a letter for this, and I hope that you will accept this request. If you did not accept my request, such allegations would return. The federal government will also cooperate fully with the commission and fully accept its findings.

Stating that he would resign if his involvement is discovered in any plot related to the attack on Khan, Sharif said: If Khan provides evidence that I or the Home Secretary or the army officer was involved in the plot, then I won’t be the first. minister even for a minute. I will resign.

He said that the allegations made by Khan touched the foundation of Pakistan and that he will make every effort to pull the country out of instability.

Reacting to Khan’s allegations against the unnamed military official, Sharif said the PTI chief is attacking the Pakistani military as an enemy. A smear campaign is being waged on social media against the army, he alleged. Shehbaz said Khan was a liar from head to toe and was doing his best to destroy Pakistan. You [Imran Khan] drive the nation to destruction with lies. It is my responsibility to save the nation from this destruction, he said.

Regarding the delay in registering an FIR of the attack, Shehbaz said that the Khans’ party, PTI, is in power in Punjab province and the provincial government should say why the FIR did not been recorded so far.

THE ARMY TALKS

The Pakistani military said in a statement that Khan’s baseless and irresponsible allegations against the institution and in particular against a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and unjustified.

The institution will protect its officers and soldiers no matter what. The baseless allegations leveled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned, the military said in a strong statement, hours after Khan made the allegations.

No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity, he said, adding that the military has asked the Pakistani government to investigate the matter and bring legal action against those responsible. defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.

With PTI inputs

